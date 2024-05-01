Ryan Gosling walked the Los Angeles premiere of his new film The Fall Guy solo, but that didn’t stop him from gushing about his partner, Eva Mendes.

“She is with the girls and when she works, I stay home with the girls too. I couldn’t be here without her,” Gosling, 43, told Extra at the Tuesday, April 30, red carpet event. (The couple, who have been together since 2011, share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.)

Gosling went on to note that in addition to being his longtime love, Mendes, 50, has also “become the best acting coach I have ever had,” adding, “It’s endless how much she helps me.”

As his “acting coach,” Gosling said there was one request Mendes had when it came to filming dangerous stunts for The Fall Guy. “Don’t do fire,” he told Extra. “It was a request from my kids, too: ‘Do a stunt movie, but don’t get set on fire.’”

In The Fall Guy, Gosling plays a stuntman who finds himself wrapped up in a conspiracy while working on a film directed by his ex-girlfriend (Emily Blunt), all while trying to win back her affection. While doing press for the action film, Gosling made headlines for wearing a shirt featuring the title of Mendes’ upcoming children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

When asked whether he and his daughters served as inspiration for the book, Gosling told the outlet, “I’ll let [Eva] speak for it. It’s such a beautiful book, it’s been a few years in the making. We read a lot of kids’ books, and it’s one of the best I have read. It’s really about something, and beautiful.”

He continued to praise Mendes by addressing her inclusion in People’s 2024 Beautiful Issue, stating, “It should just be her in the issue, basically, but I understand they have to have other people in there.”

Despite keeping their relationship low-key over the years, Gosling and Mendes have given each other several shout-outs over the past few months. Gosling called her “the girl of my dreams” while accepting the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January.

That same month, Mendes came to her man’s defense after he faced criticism for receiving a Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nomination for his performance in Barbie. “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it,” she wrote via Instagram. “Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie 💕.”

When asked who his “heroes” are in an interview with Men’s Health earlier this month, Gosling replied, “Well, Eva, obviously.” Mendes also recently admitted that she didn’t think she would “have kids and be locked down” at age 50, telling People, “[That was until] a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff.”

The Fall Guy premieres in theaters on Friday, May 3.