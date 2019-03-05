While it may feel like the word “virgin” was said an infinite number of times during season 23 of The Bachelor, Us Weekly has done the impossible — and rounded up every mention of the word.

Colton Underwood revealed he was a virgin when he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart during season 14 of The Bachelorette. After a stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, Colton was named the new series lead and his title as the Virgin Bachelor was born — a label first given to Sean Lowe, a born-again virgin, during season 17 in 2013.

“I think the virginity label is still going to be around, but it’s not going to be as prominent [after the show],” the 27-year-old former football player told Us last month. “I think people are going to continue to get a better understanding of who I am. I think you know, it is overplayed absolutely, but there are gonna be different aspects that you’re going to see of my personality and who I am.”

The two-night finale of The Bachelor airs on ABC Monday, March 11, and Tuesday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

