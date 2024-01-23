Your account
Entertainment

Everything to Know About ‘Gladiator 2’ Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and More

Everything to Know About Gladiator 2 Starring Paul Mescal Pedro Pascal and More
Ridley Scott‘s Gladiator sequel has been in development for years, and the film is finally coming together with an A-list cast.

Scott directed the 2000 historical drama starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Oliver Reed and more. The film was a hit at the box office and took home five trophies at the Academy Awards in 2001, including Best Picture.

Discussions quickly began about either a prequel or a sequel. Scott initially announced in 2003 that the script for a follow-up film was completed, but plans were put on pause in 2006 after DreamWorks Pictures was sold to Paramount. The sequel was officially greenlit 12 years later.

It wasn’t until January 2023 that Gladiator 2 found its leading man. Paul Mescal, whose career took off after the release of Hulu’s Normal People in 2020, captivated execs with his performance in a West End production of A Streetcar Named Desire. Later that year, Pedro Pascal and Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn were confirmed to be joining Mescal.

When filming wrapped, Mescal hinted that he wasn’t quite prepared to be a big movie star following his roles in After Sun, All of Us Strangers and other smaller budget flicks. “I don’t know what the difference will be. Maybe that’s naive?” he told The Times in January 2024. “Is it just that more people will stop you in the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true.”

He added: “I’ll have an answer next year, but if [the film] impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”

Scroll down to learn more about Gladiator 2:

Who Stars in ‘Gladiator 2’?

Along with Mescal, Quinn and Pascal, the movie stars Denzel Washington. Original Gladiator stars Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi will reprise their roles as Lucilla and Senator Gracchus, respectively.

What Is ‘Gladiator 2’ About?

Details of the plot have largely been kept under wraps, but the film takes place decades after the events of the original and follows Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla and nephew of Commodus (played by Phoenix in the 2000 movie).

When Will ‘Gladiator 2’ Be Released?

Gladiator 2 is set to hit theaters in November 2024.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Gladiator 2’?

While an official trailer has yet to be released, tech-savvy fans have tried their hand at creating their own teasers for the highly anticipated sequel.

