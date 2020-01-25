Music’s biggest night is almost here! The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, and some of the biggest names in the industry will be in attendance.

As you prepare to watch artists from every genre hit the red carpet on Sunday — and inspire you with their fashion choices — Us Weekly is breaking down everything you need to know before the show starts.

Country singers to rap artists will descend upon L.A. in a matter of days, but until then, Us will be keeping you up to date on all-things Grammys.

From revealing the host for the evening to giving you the 411 on who will take the stage throughout the night, if you stick with Us, you’ll have a front-row seat to all the action.

What Time?

The music-filled awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Who Is Hosting?

Alicia Keys is returning to the Grammy Awards as the host for the second year in a row, making her the third woman to ever host the show more than once. After being the MC of the show in 2019, Keys, 38, wasn’t sure she wanted to do it again, but she eventually signed on. “At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys said in a statement in November 2019 via Billboard. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Who Is Presenting?

Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa and Keith Urban are a few of the singers who will be handing out the night’s biggest awards this year. Actor Billy Porter and late-night talk show host Trevor Noah are also on the list of presenters for the 2020 show. If that isn’t enough star power, both Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne will be in attendance to present together.

Who Is Nominated?

Lizzo scored the most nominations this year with eight nods, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album of the Year (Cuz I Love You) and Best New Artist. Fellow new artists, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are nominated for six categories each. Veteran singers Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift (who announced on Friday, January 23, that she will not be at the show) are also up for Grammys this year.

Who Is Performing?

The biggest night in music wouldn’t be complete without killer performances from some of 2019’s biggest acts. The Jonas Brothers, Grande, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato are all set to take the Grammys’ stage. Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, will also be performing … separately. Run-D.M.C. is going to spice up the awards show stage at some point during the evening, as will Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile, who are teaming up for a duet that can’t be missed.

Tune in to the 2020 Grammy Awards live on Sunday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.