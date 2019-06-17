Exclusive

‘Ex on the Beach’ Season 3 Cast Revealed: Mark and Elena, Aubrey O’Day and More

It’s time to reunite with your exes — whether you like it or not! MTV’s Ex on the Beach returns for season 3 with host Romeo Miller in July, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

The reality series will bring together 10 celeb-reality singles to Malibu, California, in the hopes of finding new love. However their feelings for other singles get mixed up when their exes wash ashore and create all sorts of drama.

The cast — full list below — includes stars of The Challenge, Are You the One?, Big Brother and more. Big Brother season 19’s Mark Jansen and Elena Davies met and fell in love during the CBS series. However, they called it quits in March after a year and a half together. They’ve been rumored to be dating again, but Davies has denied it. So, fans will be interested to see Mark enter the series as a single — and Elena as an ex.

Mark Jansen and Elena Davies Aubrey O'Day Ex On The Beach
Mark Jansen, Elena Davies and Aubrey O’Day GP/Star Max/GC Images (2); Denise Truscello/WireImage

Meet the Ex on the Beach cast below.

The Singles
Aubrey O’Day – Danity Kane
Mark JansenBig Brother
Mechie Harris – Rapper, 4EY The Future
Cameron Armstrong – ABC’s Boy Band, The Rookie
Billy ReilichWhat Happens at the Abbey and Ellen Show: Ellen’s gardener
Kenya ScottAre You the One? season 7
Lexi Kaplan – Netflix’s Inst@famous
Allie Kaplan – Netflix’s Inst@famous
Geles RodriguezAre You the One? season 6
Devin WalkerAre You the One? season 3, Rivals III, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning

The Exes
Tevin GrantAre You the One? season 7
Marie RodaThe Real World: St. Thomas, Battle of the Seasons, Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning
Anthony MartinAre You the One? season 6
Shannon DuffyAre You the One? season 5
Elena DaviesBig Brother
Anthony BartolotteAre You the One? season 6
Lisa “Thai” CoffeyCelebrity Ex
Ariana NovaCelebrity Ex
Alexis McNealCelebrity Ex
Cara CooperCelebrity Ex
Kellie SweetCelebrity Ex
Emily ArreseigorCelebrity Ex
Danielle ClarkeCelebrity Ex
Max-Davis KurtzmanCelebrity Ex
Jason WalshCelebrity Ex
Tyler GarrigusCelebrity Ex

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV Thursday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

