It’s time to reunite with your exes — whether you like it or not! MTV’s Ex on the Beach returns for season 3 with host Romeo Miller in July, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

The reality series will bring together 10 celeb-reality singles to Malibu, California, in the hopes of finding new love. However their feelings for other singles get mixed up when their exes wash ashore and create all sorts of drama.

The cast — full list below — includes stars of The Challenge, Are You the One?, Big Brother and more. Big Brother season 19’s Mark Jansen and Elena Davies met and fell in love during the CBS series. However, they called it quits in March after a year and a half together. They’ve been rumored to be dating again, but Davies has denied it. So, fans will be interested to see Mark enter the series as a single — and Elena as an ex.

Meet the Ex on the Beach cast below.

The Singles

Aubrey O’Day – Danity Kane

Mark Jansen – Big Brother

Mechie Harris – Rapper, 4EY The Future

Cameron Armstrong – ABC’s Boy Band, The Rookie

Billy Reilich – What Happens at the Abbey and Ellen Show: Ellen’s gardener

Kenya Scott – Are You the One? season 7

Lexi Kaplan – Netflix’s Inst@famous

Allie Kaplan – Netflix’s Inst@famous

Geles Rodriguez – Are You the One? season 6

Devin Walker – Are You the One? season 3, Rivals III, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning

The Exes

Tevin Grant – Are You the One? season 7

Marie Roda – The Real World: St. Thomas, Battle of the Seasons, Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning

Anthony Martin – Are You the One? season 6

Shannon Duffy – Are You the One? season 5

Elena Davies – Big Brother

Anthony Bartolotte – Are You the One? season 6

Lisa “Thai” Coffey – Celebrity Ex

Ariana Nova – Celebrity Ex

Alexis McNeal – Celebrity Ex

Cara Cooper – Celebrity Ex

Kellie Sweet – Celebrity Ex

Emily Arreseigor – Celebrity Ex

Danielle Clarke – Celebrity Ex

Max-Davis Kurtzman – Celebrity Ex

Jason Walsh – Celebrity Ex

Tyler Garrigus – Celebrity Ex

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV Thursday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

