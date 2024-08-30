Adam Brody has been the center of the Internet’s affections harkening back to the days of The O.C., and he’s likely going to stay there.

Brody, 44, will star opposite Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This, a romantic comedy series, dropping on Netflix on September 26. According to an official logline, Bell plays an “outspoken, agnostic woman” named Joanne who meets “unconventional rabbi” Noah (Brody).

Netflix teased the first look at Nobody Wants This on Thursday, August 29, branding Brody as a “hot rabbi.”

“Adam Brody hot rabbi era loading,” a post on Netflix’s X read, sharing a clip of Joanne learning that Noah works in a synagogue’s clergy.

Hours later, the official trailer dropped and, suffice it to say, the internet lost its mind that Brody’s Noah was described as a “hot rabbi.” (In one scene, Brody even wore a traditional tallit and kippah for a religious service.)

“Adam Brody romcom series I’ve DREAMED of days like this,” one fan quipped via X.

Another joked, “Give me 14 of these now. Adam Brody, the original white boy of the month every month. Seth Cohen as a hot rabbi. I need it now!!!”

Others couldn’t wait for “hot rabbi season” to begin, comparing it to the success of Fleabag and Andrew Scott’s aptly titled Hot Priest.

“Can I just say it’s been the honor of a lifetime to behold Adam Brody’s chrismukkah bar mitz-vahkkah to hot rabbi pipeline,” a social media fan wrote, referring to Brody’s The O.C. role.

Nobody Wants This was created by Erin Foster, whose own marriage to Simon Tikhman inspired the script. (Foster, the daughter of David Foster, converted to Judaism when she married Tikhman in 2019. They welcomed daughter Noa earlier this year.)

“This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy,” Foster, 42, told Tudum earlier this month. “But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable — there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard.”

According to Foster, Nobody Wants This will be Brody’s “leading man comeback.”

“I think when you have that teen heartthrob career when you’re young, you then become an adult who wants to be taken seriously,” Foster gushed. “He’s been so careful with what he’s done. For him to feel like this was his leading man comeback onto the scene in TV was a huge honor for me.”

Brody was apparently so convincing that he made Foster rethink her long-held cynicism about love.

“You don’t have to be with the bad boy that makes you feel like s—t but really revs your engine, or the good guy who’s really boring,” Foster said of Brody’s Noah. “You can find both.”

Nobody Wants This premieres September 26 on Netflix.