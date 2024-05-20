Erin Foster Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby With Husband Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster and her husband, Simon Tikhman, are officially parents after welcoming their first baby.

“Truly the most insane experience of my life, with the best ending. Noa Mimi Tikhman being nothing like her mother who is always late, arrived two weeks early at 4:41am on May 17th,” Foster wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 19, sharing black-and-white photos from her at-home delivery. “Being totally unbiased I would say she’s perfect and super advanced already, and might be the first person I’ve met who prefers me to Simon.”

She continued: “Gave birth to her au naturale in our bed like a beast, but also would have taken heroine in the moment if someone offered. Simon would like everyone to know he’s a warrior too ❤️.”

Fans and celebrity friends celebrated the couple’s new arrival in the comments section. “❤️YES Mama and Papa! Welcome, Noa girl 🤗❤️,” Jennifer Aniston wrote, while Mindy Kaling added, “I love this news and these photos. You’re a legend.”

Stassi Schroeder commented, “Omg these photos are incredible. You’re a beast and I mean that in the most complimentary way ever. The biggest congratulations!!!!!!! 👑👑👑.”

Erin, the daughter of 16-time Grammy winner David Foster and Rebecca Dyer, announced her pregnancy in November 2023.

“It feels like we need something positive right now, so I’d like to offer something. I’m pregnant!” she wrote alongside a pic showing off her growing baby bump.

She continued documenting her bump progress and pregnancy glow until her newborn arrived.

In one fun Instagram photo posted in December 2023, Erin lifted her festive Christmas sweater, putting her baby bump on full display as she playfully stuck out her tongue for the camera.

“She’s a vision. Just how I imagined,” Erin captioned the candid pic.

She and Tikhman also enjoyed what looked like a baby moon vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, in January, and Erin had no issues embracing her bump in photos.

“Looks like Simon brought sand to the beach,” she joked in the caption.

In the comments section of the carousel, Katharine McPhee, who married David in 2019, gushed, “Such a pretty pregnant gal 😍.”

Erin and Tikhman wed in Nashville on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Her sister Sara had announced their engagement news the August before during a getaway in Napa Valley, California.

Us Weekly revealed Erin’s romance with the businessman in August 2018.

“It has been around six months and they are very serious,” one source told Us at the time, with another adding, “Erin and Simon met through mutual friends in L.A. Things are going well. Simon is a really good guy and treats Erin wonderfully.”