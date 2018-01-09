Speaking her truth. Farrah Abraham slammed MTV and her Teen Mom OG costars via Twitter on Tuesday, January 8.

“Watching @TeenMom @mtv I’m so happy I don’t welcome anymore of @MTV made up sh-t to help mention the other trash moms feel important,” the 26-year-old reality star wrote alongside a gif of herself. “Lmao good luck @MTV #2018goals @Sorrynotsorry.”

Abraham’s costars, Catelyn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood, have yet to respond to her post.

Abraham teased to Us Weekly in December that she may be leaving the hit docuseries after season 7. “Right now I know I am making the right choices and I am here to finish up the filming of the season and I feel I have done the best I can do in good faith and not lose my work ethic,” the My Teenage Dream author said. “So it is truly a sad case and a shame they have chosen to fire me and [they only care about] story line and that is really sad for the show. In the meantime, I am not letting it affect my personal life, which it has been.”

Abraham opened up about her issues with Viacom in October, explaining that she hadn’t been fired from the network for being an adult entertainer, despite her earlier comments on social media saying otherwise. The Couples Therapy alum had posted on Facebook and claiming that Viacom had let her go due to her participation in “adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private.” MTV and Viacom have yet to comment on these claims.

Although her future on the show is still unclear, Abraham plans to still work in TV. The celebrity Big Brother alum told Us that she has ideas for “a lot of shows” and hopes to team up with “bigger networks” and take on “different endeavors and scripted, so everything is looking good.”

“It is just sad that I have to close this chapter of my life and hopefully on a good page rather than a bad page,” Abraham added. “I am just excited for 2018, it is going to be a very big year. I have just learned so much from being a young teen mom and getting out of those struggles and all of those hard times.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

