FBI: International is going to look different when season 4 premieres now that Jesse Lee Soffer is at the helm.

Luke Kleintank surprised fans in April when he announced season 3 would be his last as Fly Team leader Scott Forrester. “This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life,” Kleintank said in a statement at the time. “I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home.”

When season 3 ended in May, Scott had disappeared into hiding and the fate of his team, especially at the leader position, was left unanswered.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Soffer, who previously starred on Dick Wolf’s Chicago P.D. for 10 seasons, would be joining FBI: International, also created by Wolf.

The actor, however, won’t be reprising his role as Detective Jay Halstead, even though the One Chicago shows and the FBIs exist in the same universe.

Scroll down to learn more about FBI: International season 4 — including who Soffer is playing:

How Did Scott Forrester Leave the Series?

After going “dark” several episodes prior, Forrester’s (Kleintank) team learns during the season 3 finale that he is in Norway on a rescue mission to find his mother, former spy Angela Cassidy (Elizabeth Mitchell), who is believed to be a prisoner in the country.

Interim leader Brian Lange (Colin Donnell) allows the Fly Team to travel to Norway to help. The group assists in safely getting a woman (Teri Polo), who is believed to be Angela, away from her captors. They later learn that the woman is not Angela, but instead is a former military medic named Tess Chaplain who has been missing 18 months.

Tess eventually reveals that Forrester had located his mom and the two were on the lam. In the final moments of the episode, the Fly Team discovers that Forrester is hiding in Alaska but chooses not to tell anyone what they know.

What Happened During the Season 3 Finale?

During the covert mission in Norway, the Fly Team ruffled a few feathers and were arrested for illegally taking action in the country. To secure their freedom — and their jobs — the group uses Tess’ knowledge of Angela’s spy secrets as a bargaining chip.

Tess had a tattoo on her wrist that Angela gave her when they met (and fans learned about weeks earlier), but didn’t know it was the password to Angela’s CIA files, which is something both the U.S. government and the Norwegian authorities are excited to find. Before they hand over the password, the Fly Team makes sure they are all immune to any punishment and they get off scot-free.

Upon their return to Budapest, the Fly Team toasted to Forrester and spent the night celebrating their victory alongside his dog, Tank, who is still with them in Europe. Lange, meanwhile, told the group he would see them “down the road,” signifying his exit.

Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Carter Redwood and Vinessa Vidotto, who play Special Agent Andre Raines and Cameron Vo, respectively, will be back for season 4. Eva-Jane Willis, who joined the cast in 2022 as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson is also set to return as is season 3 addition Christina Wolfe, who plays Special Agent Amanda Tate.

Who Is Jesse Lee Soffer Playing on Season 4?

Us confirmed in July that Soffer will portray Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell on the upcoming season. Wes is described as “charming and rakish” with “impeccable and instincts unconventional tactics” that “fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice.”

When Will ‘FBI: International’ Season 4 Premiere?

Season 4 of FBI: International will premiere on CBS Tuesday, October 15, at 9 p.m. ET. FBI season 7 kicks off the evening at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted season 6 begins at 10 p.m. ET.