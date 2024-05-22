Edwin Hodge is ready for Special Agent Ray Cannon’s stepdad era when FBI: Most Wanted returns for season 6.

Warning: Spoilers below for FBI: Most Wanted season 5, episode 13.

“I just would love to see growth,” Hodge, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly about his dream for Ray as a stepfather next season after he married Cora (Caroline Harris) during the Tuesday, May 21, season 5 finale.

Hodge, who has played Ray since season 4 in 2022, noted that Ray’s new role as stepdad to Cora’s son, Caleb (Ja’Siah Young), will bring up a lot of questions next season.

“What does it mean to a child to have somebody step into their lives and love them more than they ever thought they could be loved?” he asked. “What does that mean for a man to step into a child’s life and give them that love without a fault — be it because of the wife or be it because they just have a beautiful connection with each other?”

Hodge revealed that he wants to “see that companionship” for Ray and his family following the wedding.

“I definitely want to see [him as] the father figure who will discipline when he needs to discipline, but at the same time, be like, ‘Hey, you’re going to make mistakes. Just hopefully they’re not the horrible ones,’” he continued. “So I think we all need a guide in life, and hopefully that is Ray for Caleb.”

While Hodge has his own vision for Ray as a parent, he teased that he doesn’t know “too much” about the writers’ plan for season 6.

“I’m like an audience member sometimes when it comes to this stuff. I don’t want to know. I want to be on the ride, too,” Hodge confessed. “But what I do look forward to is really expanding on the relationship, the complexities, the new complexities of the relationship, and just the new cases that we have. We get some crazy, crazy cases.”

In addition to diving into Ray’s personal life, Hodge told Us that he’s open to doing a bigger crossover with the original FBI cast down the line. “I love Zeeko [Zaki],” Hodge said of the FBI actor who plays Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan on the mothership series.

Hodge recalled working with Zaki, 34, on Six in 2017 when Zaki was the bad guy on the show. “I fell in love with his ambition, his drive,” Hodge recalled. “He was a recurring guest star, but you just knew he had it, whatever it was, you just knew he had it.”

He added: “If I could play alongside anybody, go to any one of them, it would be FBI because I really do enjoy working with Zeeko and Missy [Peregrym]. I’ve had the chance to work with Missy, as well, and she’s delightful too.”

Season 6 of FBI: Most Wanted will premiere on CBS in fall 2024.

With reporting by Yana Grebenyuk