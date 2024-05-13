Fire Country fans can look forward to W. Tré Davis coming back to play Freddy for at least one more episode.

CBS released stills for the upcoming season 2 finale of Fire Country that showed Davis back in town as the fan-favorite character. The episode, which airs on Friday, May 17, is largely focused on Gabriela’s (Stephanie Arcila) wedding to Diego (Rafael de la Fuente). Based on the trailer, Freddy returns to support Bode (Max Thieriot) as his prison sentence unexpectedly comes to an end.

Freddy, who completed his own sentence in the first season, offers Bode some advice about fighting for Gabriela before she walks down the aisle. Freddy’s appearance came as a surprise since the character wasn’t featured on season 2 at all — which threw some fans for a loop.

The CBS series follows Bode as he gets a chance to shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Bode gets assigned to his hometown where he reconnects with his family and former friends as he continues to make attempts to redeem himself.

Related: What the Cast of ‘Fire Country’ Looks Like in Real Life Fire Country puts in a lot of work to make their cast look nearly unrecognizable on the show. The CBS series, which premiered in 2022, follows inmate Bode (Max Thieriot) as he gets a chance to shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Bode gets assigned to his hometown where […]

Freddy was Bode’s best friend when they worked at Three Rock together. However, Freddy was offered a second chance when Bode took the fall for a drug trade that was almost falsely pinned on him. Freddy subsequently reunited with his fiancée, Cookie, and their newborn daughter and didn’t appear in more episodes when Bode returned to Three Rock.

Executive producer and showrunner Tia Napolitano previously discussed the major offscreen character changes that took place at the beginning of season 2.

“I felt really confident that our premiere was going to grab the audience. I think we had 22 [episodes] last year. We had such a good stretch of time to let the audience really get to know our world and our characters,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “We wanted to grab them — especially after such a long time off the air.”

Napolitano said she had confidence in how viewers would react to the changes, adding, “We felt like it was a great way to just energize and jump start the story. And I had a feeling our audience would be really excited about that.”

Related: Photos of ‘Fire Country’ Cast’s Best BTS Moments Throughout the Seasons The Fire Country cast has been showing fans how much fun they have while filming the series. Fire Country premiered in 2022 after creator and star Max Thieriot pitched a script based on his experience growing up in Northern California fire country. The CBS series follows inmate Bode (Thieriot) as he gets a chance to […]

While speaking with Us, Napolitano praised the show’s writing room for their creative approach to storytelling.

“We really try to get a diverse group of voices in terms of lived experiences — but also what you geek out over. We have people who love action more than others, people who love soaps, people who love the drama, love the intergenerational stories, people who are deeply invested in the authenticity of firefighting,” she continued. “I think everyone loves the show and everyone shines in special ways. So it’s about listening to the group and using the wonderful people who work here to make sure the episodes come out balanced for all of our fans.”

Fire Country airs on CBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.