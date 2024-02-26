Florence Pugh was “honored” to work alongside Andrew Garfield on the upcoming movie We Live in Time.

“Oh, my God, I’m excited about that movie,” Pugh told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024, gushing over her experience on the set. “We just had the most beautiful time making it — we made a real story about real people and I got to work with the most unbelievable actor that I feel so honored to be in his presence and shout lines back to him.”

Pugh noted at the time that she was “still in love with the process” of collaborating with Garfield and director John Crowley, also known for his work on Brooklyn and The Goldfinch.

“I hope people appreciate watching it,” she added, hinting that the movie will “be here soon.”

Deadline reported in March 2023 that Pugh and Garfield were set to costar in the film. Earlier that month, the duo presented together at the 2023 Oscars — and their chemistry was already palpable.

By April 2023, Pugh and Garfield were filming in London. They were spotted strolling through a park and chatting in front of a store in the first photos from the production.

Scroll down to learn more about We Live in Time:

What Is ‘We Live in Time’ About?

Production company StudioCanal describes the film as a “funny, deeply moving and immersive love story,” but specific details about the plot have not yet been revealed. British playwright Nick Payne wrote the script.

Who Stars In ‘We Live in Time’?

Pugh and Garfield lead the movie as Almut and Tobias, respectively. We Live in Time also stars Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aoife Hinds and more.

When Does ‘We Live in Time’ Come Out?

While no official release date has been announced, Pugh teased to ET in February 2024 that more details would be coming “soon.”

Asked when fans might see the first trailer, she quipped, “I don’t know, let’s ask John [Crowley].”