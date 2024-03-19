Bachelor Nation fans may recognize a familiar face on American Idol this season — Juan Pablo Galavis will be back on ABC to support his daughter, Camila Galavis.

During a commercial for season 22 of American Idol, Camila explained to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie that her father was the lead of season 18 of The Bachelor. “He’s dreamy,” Bryan joked.

In the clip, Juan Pablo proceeded to greet the judges, and was asked by Perry whether he was currently single. While watching his daughter sing, he got emotional.

Juan Pablo first appeared on Desiree Hartsock’s season of The Bachelorette in 2013. While he was a fan favorite on Des’ season, during his own season, which aired in 2014, things took a turn. Juan Pablo infamously got into a fight with contestant Andi Dorfman, who quit the show when he kept insisting things were “OK” between the two despite her concerns that he wasn’t trying to get to know her. He ultimately gave his final rose to Nikki Ferrell (after a messy final rose ceremony with runner-up Clare Crawley), but the pair split in October 2014.

He later moved on with Osmariel Villalobos, whom he wed in 2017. After two years of marriage, Juan Pablo confirmed via Instagram that the twosome had called it quits.

Aside from handing out roses on the hit ABC reality dating series in 2014, Juan Pablo has also dabbled in the music industry in the past. He previously worked with recording artist Daniel Morales, helping with the 2016 track “Me Rehúso.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Juan Pablo’s daughter Camila appearing on American Idol:

Who Is Juan Pablo’s Daughter Camila?

Prior to his stint on The Bachelor, Juan Pablo welcomed Camila with his former girlfriend, Carla Rodríguez, in February 2009. They have maintained a close coparenting relationship since their separation in 2010.

“[They] are coparents and have a great relationship,” a source previously told Us Weekly, adding that Rodríguez also “comes to some of Juan Pablo’s family functions with Camila.”

What Has Juan Pablo Said About His Relationship With His Daughter Camila?

Juan Pablo and Camila appear to have a strong bond. In June 2021, he and Camila recreated the viral moment when he blindsided Clare during the finale of his season of The Bachelor.

In the TikTok video, Camila mouthed the words Crawley said to Juan Pablo after their split, saying, “I lost respect for you because I’ll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

After the breakup, Juan Pablo said, “Woah, I’m glad that I didn’t pick her.”

When Will Juan Pablo’s Daughter Camila Appear on ‘American Idol’?

Viewers can watch Camila audition on season 22 of the reality singing competition. The series airs on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.