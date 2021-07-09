Ready to rumble? Some of your favorite former Big Brother cast members are reuniting for a special Celebrity Net Fights Reality TV Boxing Showdown event.

Broadcasting live on August 6, the fight will bring together Big Brother alums from both Canada and the United States as they “step into the squared circle to box for national pride and bragging rights in the most unique combat sports event of the year.”

While some houseguests have yet to be announced, the night’s lineup will include Big Brother Canada’s Veronica Doherty, Jon Pardy, Adam Pike, Micheal Stubley, Hamza Hatoum, Madeline Di Nunzio, Dallas Cormier, Godfrey Mangwiza and Tom Plant, who will compete against the USA’s Kaycee Clark, Faysal Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Caleb Reynolds, Jozea Flores, Angie Lantry, Nicholas Maccarone, Enzo Palumbo and Jeremy McGuire respectively.

Canada’s Adel Elseri and Ryan Ballantine will also appear alongside the USA’s Nick Uhas to offer commentary, while Peter Brown (Big Brother Canada), Natalie Negrotti and James Rhine (Big Brother USA) will take on the role of announcers.

Big Brother Canada Season 9’s Julie Vu and Victoria Woghiren will also join Big Brother USA season 21’s Jessica Milagros as ring girls.

While the event — which will take place at Arlington, Texas’ College Park Center — will be available for anyone to watch on Pay-Per-View from The Fight Network, Fite.TV and DirecTV, fans are also able to purchase tickets at the College Park Center box office.

According to a press release, “All nine amateur celebrity bouts are three rounds at two minutes each with a one-minute rest in between.” The event is sanctioned by USA Boxing in accordance with state regulatory standards.

Earlier this week, Big Brother USA host Julie Chen-Moonves spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the show’s 23rd season, which premiered on Wednesday, July 7. The former Talk cohost, 51, shared some house strategy tips that could also come in handy for houseguests competing in the ring.

“You can’t choke,” she said. “You have to own your mistakes. You have to explain yourself. You have to be quick on your feet. You have to show remorse. You have to show honesty.”

You can watch Celebrity Net Fights’ Reality TV Boxing Showdown on The Fight Network, Fite.TV or DirecTV on August 6 at 8 p.m. ET. You can also check out Celebritynetfights Instagram Live on August 5 to watch the former houseguests’ weigh-ins.