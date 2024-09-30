Frankie Valli 90 Reacts to Fan Concern Over His Recent Performance

Frankie Valli has responded to concerns from fans over the 90-year-old singer’s recent Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons performances.

“I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air,” Valli shared in a statement given to Us Weekly on Monday, September 30. “I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always do. I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks.”

Concern surrounding Valli’s health came after videos from recent shows began to circulate via social media, including one video where the crooner appeared unable to keep up with his “December 1963 (Oh What a Night)” choreography.

Another clip showed Valli seemingly missing some lyrics to “Bye, Bye, Baby (Baby, Goodbye),” which some fans thought was lip-syncing. One commenter on the videos claimed Valli looked “exhausted,” while another called the situation “very sad.”

Another comment alleged, “Whoever keeps sending Frankie Valli out on stage at this point is committing elder abuse.”

“How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments,” Valli’s statement continued. “We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements….everything. I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do.”

He concluded, “I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound. Like that line in Jersey Boys, I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music.”

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are currently on a “Greatest Hits” tour with performances scheduled through April 2025. So far, 2024 has been an eventful year for Valli, who turned 90 in May, the same month the Four Seasons star was granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As concern over Valli’s health circulated online, Lenny Kravitz shared a black-and-white selfie with the singer via Instagram on Sunday, September 29. He praised Valli’s work ethic in the caption.

“Just ran into the legendary Frankie Valli at the airport,” the 60-year-old rocker wrote. “Nothing but respect for you sir. Endless hits and still touring at 90 years young. Love !”