In addition to his legendary music career, Frankie Valli is a father of six.

The Four Seasons frontman first became a father figure in 1957 when he married ex-wife Mary Mandel, who shared daughter Celia with a former partner. Valli and Mandel later welcomed two more children together before they divorced in 1971.

Valli went on to marry Mary Ann Hannigan. After eight years together, the pair separated, and Valli moved on with Randy Clohessy. The twosome welcomed three sons before they ultimately split in 2004.

The Grease singer has also weathered his fair share of tragedy. Celia died in 1980 after falling off a fire escape. Months later, Valli’s daughter Francine died of a drug overdose.

“To be very honest with you, sometimes I don’t know. It was a very tough period for me. You would think that as time went by it would get easier,” Valli told The Telegraph in a 2018 profile. “But it doesn’t. You should never lose a child.”

Nearly six years later, Valli was granted a protective order against his son Francesco. According to court documents obtained by People in May 2024, Valli’s son Emilio filed documents on behalf of himself and the musician, requesting that Francesco cease any contact with the family. Emilio claimed that Francesco repeatedly threatened him and Valli and allegedly stole his father’s personal belongings.

Keep scrolling to meet Valli’s family:

Mary Mandel

Valli and Mandel were married from 1957 to 1971. Upon their nuptials, Valli became stepfather to Mandel’s daughter from a previous relationship, Celia. Together, they welcomed two more daughters.

Mary Ann Hannigan

Valli was married to Hannigan for eight years from 1974 to 1982.

Randy Clohessy

Valli married Clohessy in 1984 before welcoming three sons. They separated in 2004.

Jackie Jacobs

Valli wed for the fourth time in June 2023. He and Jacobs started dating in 2015 after initially meeting eight years prior.

Celia Sabin Valli

Mandel’s daughter from her first marriage was born in 1954. She died in February 1980, but her death was not featured in either the Jersey Boys movie or musical about Valli’s life and career.

Antonia ‘Toni’ Valli

Toni is the eldest daughter of Valli and Mandel. Toni later married Gerry Polci, a member of her father’s Four Seasons band, in 1987.

“I first saw him when I was 15,” she previously told The New York Times in 1995. “I fell in love with him the first time I ever saw him. My father had been raving about him as a drummer — the best he had ever heard, he said — but when he saw how I felt about Gerry, my father said I wasn’t going to marry any musician.”

Toni and Polci welcomed children Olivia and Dario ahead of their eventual divorce. Olivia is a Broadway actress, who once played Mandel in a 2019 production of Jersey Boys.

Francine Valli

Valli and Mandel welcomed Francine in 1960. She died at the age of 20 in 1980 after an accidental drug overdose.

Francesco Valli Jr.

Francesco, born in 1988, is Valli’s first son with Clohessy. Like his niece Olivia, Francesco is an actor who appeared in Full House, The House Bunny and Reach Me.

Francesco’s brother Emilio filed a temporary restraining order against him in April 2024, claiming that Francesco was “addicted to opiates” and allegedly broke into Valli’s home to steal his belongings. A judge granted the order one month later, barring Francesco from having any contact with Valli and his siblings.

“Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues,” a rep for the singer said in a statement at the time.

Emilio Valli

Valli and Clohessy welcomed twins Emilio and Brando in 1995. After a brief stint working behind the scenes in Hollywood, Emilio became a realtor in Malibu.

Brando Valli

Emilio’s twin brother has followed in their father’s footsteps as a musician. Brando dropped singles “Imagine” and “Numb With U” in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Brando and Emilio joined Valli at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2024.

“This is really a highlight of my life, especially having my sons here and my wife sitting right there,” Valli said at the time, referring to Jacobs and the twins.