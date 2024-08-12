Steph Curry’s performance in the gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics added another heroic chapter to his illustrious career, but it left many French fans feeling hellish.
Curry, 36, scored 24 points in Team USA’s 98-87 victory over France on Saturday, August 10, going 8-13 from behind the three-point line. The Golden State Warriors star hit a series of highlight-reel shots down the stretch, which paved the way for victory and helped earn Curry his first gold medal.
While Curry’s performance was cause for celebration stateside, things weren’t quite so revelatory during the French broadcast of the game.
After Curry knocked down one of his four three-pointers in the final 2:58 of the game, the French TV announcer said, “The devil named Curry is hurting us!”
Watching Curry destroy the French team’s shot at a gold medal was demoralizing for the TV crew, who continued to bemoan his dominance.
“Beware, beware of Steph’s shot!” the French broadcaster said at one point during the late game barrage. “Oh no! But noooo! But noooo!”
He also marveled, “Steph Curry. He got the hot hand, he hot the hot hand! How is this possible?!”
The broadcaster wasn’t the only Frenchperson to respond with vitriol to Curry’s supremacy, as McDonald’s France jokingly announced plans to discontinue the restaurant’s curry sauce after the game.
“For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce,” the company wrote via Instagram. “For 4 years minimum.”
Jokes aside, Curry explained how seeing the first three-pointer of his late game flurry go through the net helped set the tone for what came next.
“At that point, your mind goes blank. You don’t really care about the setting or the scenario or anything, it’s just a shot,” Curry told The Athletic after the game. “Thankfully, that one went in, it settled us down, and after that it’s just rhythm and flow and confidence and that was it.”
Inside Paris’ Bercy Arena, Curry was able to celebrate with sons Canon, 6, and Caius, 2 months, and wife Ayesha — who was later involved in a tense stand-off with French authorities.
After the game, Curry was seen running over to his family who had assembled courtside, giving his wife, 35, and baby son a kiss after jumping up and down excitedly with Canon.
In addition to their two sons, Curry and Ayesha also share daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9.