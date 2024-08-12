Team USA won Olympic gold against France in the nail-biting men’s basketball final — and it seems McDonald’s France isn’t yet over the defeat.

The company jokingly took aim at Team USA’s star player Stephen Curry via Instagram following the host city’s loss on Saturday, August 10. McDonald’s shared the hilarious lengths it was considering in retaliation.

“For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce,” McDonald’s France captioned an image of its classic curry sauce. “For 4 years minimum.”

France and Team USA faced off in the final battle for glory at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, with Curry, 36, lifting his team to a 98-87 win.

It was Curry’s first ever Olympic gold medal and he pulled out all the stops to take home a win.

The Olympian scored four three-pointers with minutes left in the game and finished with 24 points and five assists.

Curry initially struggled with his shot as the game began but told The Guardian he was able to pull it together and find his groove.

“The rhythm, the avalanche came,” he told the outlet on Saturday.

In a post-game interview with The New York Times, the former NBA champion described his mindset while scoring points during the final.

“At that point, your mind goes blank. You don’t really care about the setting or the scenario or anything, it’s just a shot,” Curry told the outlet of his three-pointers. “Thankfully, that one went in, it settled us down, and after that it’s just rhythm and flow and confidence and that was it.”

Following the win, Curry celebrated the achievement with his family, rushing to the sidelines to be with his wife Ayesha, 35, and two sons, Canon, 6, and newborn Caius.

The sports star cheered with Canon while Ayesha looked on smiling as she held the couple’s 3-month-old baby.

As well as Canon and Caius, the couple also share daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9. Caius made an “early arrival” when he was born in May, per a joint Instagram post from the couple at the time. The birth announcement came just two months after Ayesha revealed that she and Steph were expecting their fourth child.

Team USA’s gold medal win marked the fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal for the men’s basketball team. For Lebron James, it was his fourth Olympic medal, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Meanwhile, it was a record-breaking game for Kevin Durant, who became the first male athlete of any team sport to win four gold medals.