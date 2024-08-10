French Olympian Alessia Zarbo collapsed in the middle of the women’s 10,000-meter race during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Zarbo, 22, was one of the finalists competing in the medal race on Friday, August 9. With just a handful of laps remaining, Zarbo suddenly collapsed on the official Olympics broadcast.

As Zarbo landed on the ground, a team of medical experts rushed onto the track to provide medical care. She was carted off the field via stretcher. The remaining runners continued racing at the State de France with Team Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet ultimately clinching the gold.

It is not known what caused Zarbo to collapse. According to French outlet RMC Sport, the athlete is now “feeling better and recovering.”

Related: All the Highs and Lows from the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris The 2024 Summer Olympics might be taking place in the City of Light, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t come with their fair share of darkness. Following a flashy opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 that continues to draw outrage from some celebrities and religious figures, the Games have been plagued by allegations of sexism […]

The Paris Games were Zarbo’s first Olympics. She previously competed at the 2018 Youth Olympics, running in the women’s 3,000-meter race and finishing in sixth place. She also placed 12th at the European Championships in the 10,000-meter run, her first senior race.

“Satisfied with my race and the result. From the fear of going through the race, having to endure and counting every lap I finally feel like running a race in control, not seeing the laps go by and having a lot of fun,” Zarbo wrote via Instagram in 2022. “Rather conservative part in the peloton tail, I’m the charm of the second group and slowly move up a few places when the opportunity presents itself.”

Zarbo wasn’t the only Olympic runner to suffer a medical emergency in Paris. Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma also collapsed during the final leg of the men’s steeplechase final. Noah Lyles, for his part, fainted after finishing the men’s 200-meter dash in third place. Lyles, 27, has since confirmed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was escorted off the track in a wheelchair.

Related: All of the Must-See Photos From the 2024 Paris Olympics The 2024 Paris Olympics have created several picture-perfect moments since kicking off on July 26. Perhaps the most viral snap came during the third round of the men’s surfing competition on July 29. After completing a barrel ride in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soared in the air and pointed his finger toward the […]

“First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics! Second I want to congratulate @tebogo_letsile_ , @kenny_bednarek and everyone else on an amazing Olympic 200m final,” Lyles wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 8. “Finally I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics.”

Lyles, who also won gold in the men’s 100-meter race, withdrew from participating in the men’s relay. Team USA was later disqualified after a fumble in the baton handoff.

“It is not the Olympic I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart. I hope everyone enjoyed the show,” Lyles added. “Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn’t you? See you next time.”

Lyles also has asthma and allergies.