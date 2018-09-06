Not willing to let it go. Frozen Broadway actor Timothy Hughes ripped a pro President Donald Trump banner out of an audience member’s hand during the show’s curtain call.

“What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag??” Hughes wrote on Instagram Wednesday, September 5. “How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?”

He continued: “The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support. #resist #lovewins #lovetrumpshate.”

In the video shared on his Instagram account, Hughes can be seen snatching the “Trump 2020” banner away from an audience member sitting in the front row and tossing it behind him on the stage as his castmates take their final bows. The actor plays Pabbie in the stage adaptation of the beloved Disney film.

Many congratulated and thanked Hughes in the comments of his Instagram post. “GO YOU,” one wrote. “That was a heckuva measured response in the circumstances.”

Another replied: “The correct thing to do!”

“Good for you!” another Instagram user commented. “Thank you for your courage.”

However, some criticized Hughes. “Kudos to that man holding the trump flag!!!!!” one replied.

Todrick Hall, who attended the Wednesday performance, shared the moment on his own Instagram Story with the caption: “Proud of you @timothyrhughes.”

