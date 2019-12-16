Fuller House Dog Cosmo Dies After Complications From Surgery





It’s a sad day in the Fuller household. The cast of Fuller House announced that their golden retriever, Cosmo, passed away after suffering complications from surgery.

In a statement shared to Twitter on Monday, December 16, spokespeople for the Netflix show wrote, “We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We’ll miss him forever.” Along with the sad news, the statement included four photos of the four-legged scene-stealer.

The revival of the classic ’90s sitcom, Full House, premiered on Netflix in February 2016. When the first sneak peek of the Netflix series debuted two months before, Cosmo was seen sitting patiently by the door of the Tanner family’s house waiting for Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier), D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and more to return.

Upon hearing the news that her furry costar had passed away, Bure, 43, shared a loving tribute to the pooch on Instagram. “Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggy heaven,” the actress captioned the sweet series of photos. “I imagine he’s playing with Comet 😉 right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️ .”

As the series continued, viewers discovered that Cosmo was the great-grandson of Comet, the Tanner family’s beloved pet from the original series. The friendly golden retriever started working on the Netflix series as a puppy, and like some of the Fuller House characters themselves, grew up on screen.

After five seasons, the cast of Fuller House will say their final goodbyes in 2020. Standup comedian Bob Saget told Us Weekly exclusively in December that the final episodes of the heartwarming family sitcom will give fans “a nice closure.”

“It has a really nice goodbye and I was very, very verklempt,” Saget, 63, revealed to Us while comparing his experiences with the Netflix show and the original ABC series. “I was crying all over the place. It brought back a lot of memories for me.”

While the actor praised the streaming giant for properly informing all of the cast and crew members, Saget admitted that the prior notice didn’t exactly make saying goodbye to his longtime TV family any easier.

“We’ve stayed friends all these years. It’s not just a press thing that we say,” the Fuller House star said of his costars, including TV daughter Jodie Sweetin. “To see them so accomplished and see three empowered women do a comedy kids show with morality lessons — it had those elements in the original series. I was more emotional about seeing them and being with them. It’s not the same show it used to be, but it can’t be.”

Part 2 of the fifth and final season of Fuller House drops on Netflix in early 2020.