Gabrielle Union Is Down for a ‘She’s All That’ Reunion

A She’s All That reunion on Netflix? Sounds like a plan to Gabrielle Union!

“Has it been 20 years? Jesus. Um, yeah! I mean so many of us are still so close. Yeah, yeah that’d be so wild,” the 45-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively at the Nappily Ever After premiere screening on Thursday, September 20, about the possibility of a reunion of the 1999 film. “I mean Dule Hill is one of my closest friends, and Tamara Mello is really close. I run into Rachel [Leigh Cook] all the time, Usher, Lil’ Kim, yeah. I haven’t seen Freddie [Prinze Jr.] in forever but, yeah. That would be fun!”

Union added, “Maybe a Netflix special? I don’t know!”

Cook, 38, and Prinze Jr., 42, starred as Laney Boggs and Zack Siler in the late 90s romantic comedy, while Union played Katie, one of the popular girls at the fictional high school.

The Baby-Sitters Club alum also previously told Us that she would be down for a reunion.

“They all better come to the reunion because I want to do that for sure,” Cook said on September 14. “I don’t know when or where [it’s going to be,] but there is something happening.”

Despite being down for a new project, Cook admitted she hasn’t seen the film join “probably 15 years.”

“I’m sure I’ve seen clips here and there. I haven’t sat and watched it straight through,” she explained. “That would be fun though actually. I should do that … It might have been at the premiere honestly.”

“I see Tamara Mello who played one of the mean girl gang. She and I are friends, which is funny,” Cooked added. “I run into Jodi Lyn O’Keefe who played Taylor Vaughan every couple of years at auditions and such. She’s great, and I saw Freddie about two years ago. But in terms of who I see regularly, almost nobody.”

She’s All That also starred the late Paul Walker, Anna Paquin and Clea DuVall.

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!