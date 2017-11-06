Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa Reunite: Photo

Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo are together again! Emilia Clarke reunited with her Game of Thrones costar Jason Momoa on Sunday, November 5.

“When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they’d only been one… (*grins- there’s always more gins),” Clarke, 31, captioned the Instagram pic. “@prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN.”

The actress, who went blonde like her character in September, jokingly added in a hashtag that Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) should “look out” and that Drogo has his number. Momoa, 38, played her late husband in the HBO hit series.

The adorable outing came just days after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Momoa and Lisa Bonet married in a secret ceremony. It was believed that they tied the knot in November 2007, but the couple actually made it official last month. “Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” one insider told Us.

The pair purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office on October 2 ahead of the nuptials.

Momoa and Bonet first met through mutual friends in 2005. They are parents of Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8. Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, was at the wedding, as well as newlyweds Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

