TuneIn launches Tailgate Radio with Garth Brooks to bring game day beats and updates to sports fans everywhere.

Hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor, the ultimate tailgate party station kicks off just in time to pair with TuneIn’s complete coverage of the 2023 College Football season. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on August 25, Taylor, 36, and Brooks, 61, described the vibe that “Tailgate Radio” will bring to sports fans before and after tailgating.

“I know it sounds really corny, but this radio station can unite us,” Brooks told Us. “We can be at odds from the time the kickoff goes to the time the end whistle blows, but any time, we’re all on the same team.”

Tailgate Radio’s message is fueled by the country superstar’s mission to spread love among people across the world, despite our differences (i.e. different football teams), and is his way of channeling that energy into the sports world.

Related: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Relationship: A Timeline Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the country music’s most famous couples, but they’ve definitely had their ups and downs. “People thought, ‘Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,'” Yearwood exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested in this family, this is what I want for myself […]

Brooks revealed that whenever the station plays his own songs, he’s turning it up just like the rest of us. On hearing himself on the radio, the Grammy winner said in a heartfelt sentiment: “It’s always fun because immediately what happens is you flashback to those faces in the crowd that are singing it, and you see the joy.”

Brooks further explained that “Tailgate Radio” is a way to spread the joy “to as many people we can around the world. It’s our job to put it in front of them and hopefully give them hope that we’re all a lot more alike than we are different.”

Taylor, meanwhile, teased that “you’re never going to know what to expect” from “Tailgate Radio.”

“It’s going to be the hits that we’ve all come to know and love,” she said. “You’re going to hear some country music, or it could be Eminem, or it could be some old soul or some rock and roll.”

On August 29, TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, announced the launch of “Tailgate Radio” from Brooks’ SEVENS Radio Network to bring the best of all genres of music to sports fans’ next tailgate party. “Tailgate Radio” compliments TuneIn’s extensive global sports coverage to help fans get the party started before every game and keep it going even after the game is over.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Country Music’s Biggest Couples Country music is all about love! Whether high school sweethearts or second chances at love, these couples are in it for the long haul. Superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a love story for the ages — and their chemistry is still electric on stage after more than 20 years together. The twosome tied […]

“Tailgate radio is a feeling,” Taylor told Us. “We can all celebrate this one team or hate each other because we’re going for different teams, but it’s an idea that brings people together.”

The station weaves Taylor’s vast sports knowledge and insight with a music playlist that will keep listeners’ energy high whether they are tailgating or throwing a party at home. In addition to the diverse genres of music and sports insight, the radio station will have “Tailgate takeovers,” Taylor revealed. “Garth is our first takeover, but we’re going to have a guest celebrity and they’ll be able to come on and make their own playlist.”