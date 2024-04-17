Post Malone covered a Garth Brooks classic, and the country legend was impressed.

Malone, 28, recently posted an Instagram video of himself playing guitar and singing Brooks’ 1990 No. 1 song “Friends in Low Places.”

“This is awesome,” Brooks, 62, said during a recent episode of his Facebook Live show Inside Studio G, noting he had “no idea” Malone would cover his song. “He’s one of those guys that when he sings, he’s alive,” Brooks added. “And you can tell that he just loves to do it.”

“Friends in Low Places” was the first single from Brooks’ second studio album, No Fences. The song spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and won both the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards for 1990 Single of the Year.

Brooks added, “I’m telling you, the guy is amazing in the genre he is [in] but he loves country music. I’ve heard it for years.”

After achieving platinum success as a hip-hop and pop artist, Malone is adding country music to his repertoire. In November 2023, he joined Morgan Wallen and Hardy to perform a tribute to Joe Diffie at the CMA Awards. In February, he teased a new single featuring Luke Combs, and he will perform a set of country covers at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on April 27.

The “Rockstar” rapper is also featured on “Levii’s Jeans” on Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter.

This is not the first time Brooks has reacted to a version of “Friends in Low Places” this year.

Following Travis Kelce’s drunk version of the song on stage at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in February, the Country Music Hall of Famer invited the tight end, 34, to sing the song again at the grand opening of his new bar in Nashville, which is named after the tune.

“Did you guys see Travis Kelce’s version of ‘Friends in Low Places?’ Did you see him sing this? I loved it, I thought it was fantastic,” Brooks asked his podcast listeners. “It blew me away, because I’m sitting there watching it as it’s going down, right? I never expected that.”

Kelce hasn’t responded to the invitation, but Brooks says the invite still stands.

“I’ll send a plane anytime he wants to come here and sing,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight last month. “What he did to that song … it’s the underdog song, right? It’s weird how the repeating Super Bowl champions were the underdog, but I love the fact that he got that song inside and out by just the way he sang it.”