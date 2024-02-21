Following Travis Kelce’s drunk version of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” on stage at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, February 14, the country icon wants the tight end to sing the song again at the grand opening of Brooks’ new bar.

Brooks made the invitation during his Tuesday, February 20, episode of his “Inside Studio G” podcast.

“Did you guys see Travis Kelce’s version of ‘Friends in Low Places?’ Did you see him sing this? I loved it, I thought it was fantastic,” Brooks asked his listeners during the show. “It blew me away because I’m sitting there watching it as it’s going down, right. I never expected that.”

Brooks, 62, said that he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, did not plan on being at the opening on March 7, however, he would make an exception if Kelce, 34, went.

“Big man, I’m just telling you this. I will be at grand opening if you’re there,” he continued. “I’ll send a plane if you want another shot at the title. If you want to come sing that, I’ll send a plane. You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11, just remember that. So, yes, I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little ‘Friends in Low Places’ in Friends in Low Places.”

During the parade, Kelce told the crowd, “If you know this song, sing along,” then attempted to sing part of “Friends in Low Places” while reading the lyrics off his phone, with a slight change referencing the Chiefs 25-22 Super Bowl overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Blame it all my roots, I showed up in boots and ruined the niners affair. The last one to know, we were the last one to show, we were the last ones they thought they’d see there,” he sang.

Kelce stumbled over his words, but continued: “And I saw the surprise, that fear in their eyes … Pat took that glass of champagne, I promise you. And I toasted you. Honey, we’re through …”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes then took the mic to sing along with the chorus as the track started to play.

Kelce warbled “Friends in Low Places” shortly before the parade ended in tragedy, with two shooters killing one attendee and injuring 22 others. Following the shooting, Kelce’s charity, Eighty-Seven Running, donated $100,000 to the Reyes family’s GoFundMe page after their two daughters were shot at the parade.

Kelce also donated to a GoFundMe page for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 44-year-old Kansas City radio DJ who died after getting shot at the event. The three-time Super Bowl champion also encouraged people to support the emergency response fund set up by the Kansas City Chiefs, adding on Monday, “Your donation goes toward supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services.”

Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, donated $100,000 of her own to the Lopez-Galvan fund.

On Tuesday, February 20, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. They have been hospitalized since the shooting and are each being held on a one million dollar bond, according to The New York Times.