Suspects Charged With Murder in Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Two men have been charged with murder after one person was killed and multiple people were injured at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Tuesday, February 20, that Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays have been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. They have been hospitalized since the shooting and are each being held on a one million dollar bond, according to The New York Times.

The prosecutor said that the shooting occurred after one of the suspects had an argument with another person. The fight led to the suspect pulling out a handgun and others — including the second man charged — escalating the situation. Per the prosecutor, Miller is suspected to be the one who pulled the trigger on the gun that killed DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan at the parade.

Two juveniles were previously detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges shortly after the incident took place. Authorities noted on Tuesday that more charges are possible.

The news comes nearly one week after the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their win against the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, February 14. As the parade came to an end, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department confirmed that there was a shooting near the event.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” their statement read via X. The department later confirmed that “multiple people were struck” in a garage close to the event.

One person — later identified as Lopez-Galvan — was reported dead, with more than 20 injured during the incident. Children’s Mercy Kansas City confirmed on Wednesday that nine children were being treated for gunshot wounds, but are expected to make a full physical recovery. They have since all been released.

Following the tragic incident, the Kansas City Chiefs released a statement, which read, “We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

The statement continued: “We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff, and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Players from the team also expressed their support for the victims on social media.

Travis Kelce, who donated to a GoFundMe set up by Lopez-Galvan’s loved ones, addressed the shooting, writing via X, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.” (Taylor Swift, who has been dating Travis since summer 2023, also donated $100,000 to Lopez-Galvan‘s GoFundMe page.)

In a separate post, Travis, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, reflected on the tragedy.

“We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community. It is unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred,” Jason, 36, said in his first statement since the incident in a social media clip shared on Monday, February 19. “We also wanted to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action and first responders on scene and anybody that has been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”

Jason noted that he and Travis have plans to get involved.

“One of the things that is evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this. And one of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is a wonderful community out there,” he added. “The 92%ers and everybody that watches this show, we are still figuring out a way for us to be involved in and obviously you can donate to these links right now. But we plan to do something in the future. We are getting that situated right now and we have some ideas.”

Travis, meanwhile, encouraged fans to support the emergency response fund set up by the Kansas City Chiefs, adding, “Your donation goes toward supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services.”