Kelly Monaco’s experience working in soap operas has been one incredible ride.

Ever since she made her debut as Olivia “Livvie” Locke on Port Charles in 1999, the actress has captivated audiences with her character development and shocking story lines.

The journey only continued in 2003 when she joined General Hospital as Sam McCall. Introduced as a sexy bad girl with a nose for intrigue, Monaco’s character matured into a self-assured and confident woman, while still retaining traces of her adventuresome, bad girl ways.

Everything changed in August 2024, however, when it was revealed Monaco would be leaving General Hospital after more than two decades on the ABC soap opera. While the reasons behind her sudden exit remain unclear, the actress promises you won’t see or hear the last of her.

As fans wait for answers, look back on Monaco’s highs and lows in the soap opera world below:

Kelly Monaco’s ‘Port Charles’ Debut

Monaco had two roles on the supernatural television soap opera Port Charles. From 1999 to 2003, she played Olivia “Livvie” Locke. She later took on the role of Tess Ramsey from 2002 to 2003. When the program came to an end after seven years, Monaco quickly moved on to another soap opera role that would span more than 2,000 episodes.

Kelly Monaco Joins ‘General Hospital’

General Hospital fans first met Monaco’s character, Sam McCall, in October 2003. Her character quickly became a staple on the soap opera with her performance earning her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2006. (She lost to Kim Zimmer from Guiding Light.)

In 2020, Monaco had to temporarily step away from her role during COVID-19.

“Kelly is safe and healthy. First day back she had a hard time with the Covid mask and was given a rather unexpected 14 day quarantine,” Kelly’s mom, Carmina Monaco, wrote on X. “She is excited to get back on set next week.”

‘General Hospital’ Wins Best Soap Opera

During her run on General Hospital, Monaco was able to witness the soap opera win the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series 10 times. After winning the award in 2023, executive producer Frank Valentini reflected on the show’s success. “Soaps are many many things so it’s important to reflect that in your Emmy submission,” he shared with reporters before revealing his dream guest stars. “I’d love to have Demi Moore. She’s amazing. … We’ve had so many great people and they love to keep coming back.”

Kelly Monaco Gets Real on ‘Dirty Soap’

In September 2011, Monaco dipped her feet into the world of reality TV by participating in E!’s show Dirty Soap. The show followed the off-screen lives of Monaco, Nadia Bjorlin (Days Of Our Lives), Kirsten Storms (General Hospital), Brandon Beemer (Bold and the Beautiful), Farah Fath (One Life To Live), JP Lavoisier (One Life To Live) and Jenna and Galen Gering (Days Of Our Lives).

“I think it’s a good opportunity to get in front of a whole generation who may not know daytime is still on television,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s also a good way to marry reality to sort of a docu-series because we are documenting our lives as actors. I know as a viewer I would want to see how the magic is made. And we’re going to be able to get to show that and then take the facade away by showing our real lives. It’s not always glamorous.”

The show lasted one season or eight episodes.

Kelly Monaco Bids Farewell to ‘General Hospital’

In August 2024, Us Weekly learned that Monaco would bid farewell to the town of Port Charles through a story line this fall. One commenter claimed that Monaco refused to take a pay cut, which she publicly refuted. “‘No primary role’.. do your homework,” Monaco replied in a since-deleted comment. “When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s story line stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will… retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.”

Monaco later reflected on her exit in October 2024 by sharing a photo with some of her costars. “Last scene with the Davis girls. 😘🥲🙏🏻,” she wrote via Instagram after filming her final episodes. “Still doesn’t make any sense to me.”