Steve Burton has been dating Michelle Lundstrom for a few months — but their romance has somehow flown under the radar.

The General Hospital star, 54, confirmed his relationship to the Daily Drama in May, but it wasn’t until June that they stepped out together in public to attend the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Burton shared a video from the awards show where Lundstrom, who is a recipe creator, was his date. He didn’t give away any more details about their romance, but Lundstrom gushed over the night via her social media.

“Our first red carpet together. It was a dream of a night from beginning to end,” she wrote via Instagram in June, tagging her partner. “Thank you for all the beautiful, kind comments & messages. I’m truly grateful ❤️🙏🏼.”

Burton’s General Hospital costar Kirsten Storms celebrated the new couple, writing in the comments, “You are so cute together, this photo is almost hard to look at. 🥰 ❤️.”

Later that month, Lundstrom gave fans a bigger glimpse into her romance with the soap opera actor. “Happiest birthday my love @1steveburton It’s a better place with you in this world. Anyone that has you in their life in any capacity is truly blessed,” she wrote via Instagram.

Lundstrom, who competed on season 2 of Netflix’s Barbeque Showdown, shared photos of the pair at Disneyland, kissing by the ocean and trying new foods.

“I think I’ll forever be in awe of what an incredible man and human you are,” she gushed. “Thank you for wearing the largest fanny pack in Disney & sharing your beautiful life alongside mine. Wishing you a million more special memories & smiles, you deserve it all! ❤️ #blessedbirthday #love.”

Earlier this month, Lundstrom once again shared photos with Burton, including a second Disney trip with the actor’s youngest daughter. Burton shares daughters Makena and Brooklyn and son Jack with ex-wife Sheree Burton.

Steve and Sheree, 46, made headlines in May 2022 when Steve revealed he and Sheree split after 23 years of marriage, and she was expecting a baby with another man. (The pair legally separated in March 2022.)

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine,” he wrote online at the time. “We are still coparenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Sheree welcomed her fourth baby, daughter Izabella, in February 2023, keeping the father’s identity private. She has since given birth to baby No. 5, daughter Addy, who arrived in February.

Steve, meanwhile, has focused on his soap opera comeback since his divorce, which was finalized in December 2023.

The actor returned to General Hospital in March as Jason Morgan. He originally portrayed the character from 1991 to 2012. He reprised the role in 2017 before being fired in 2021 following a dispute over the network’s COVID-19 vaccine guidelines.

Steve was denied his request to get “medical and religious exemptions” to continue to work without being vaccinated. However, he teased at the time that he’d be back, which he confirmed in January. During his break from General Hospital, Steve appeared on Days of Our Lives.