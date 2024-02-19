Nearly two years after their soap opera–worthy divorce announcement, Steve Burton‘s ex-wife, fitness instructor Sheree Burton, has welcomed her fifth child.

Sheree announced on Sunday, February 18, via Instagram Stories that daughter Addy Jay was born two days prior on Friday, February 16. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Sheree shared footage from the hospital, including a snap that appears to show her current partner holding the newborn. She also posted a black-and-white selfie with Addy.

Steve and Sheree made waves in May 2022 when the General Hospital star revealed that they had called it quits — and she was expecting a baby with another man. (Their divorce documents later stated that they separated in March 2022.)

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine,” the actor wrote online at the time. “We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Steve and Sheree, who were married for 23 years, share three children: Makena, Jack and Brooklyn. Sheree, who has never publicly commented on the father of her two youngest children, gave birth to baby No. 4 in February 2023.

“My beautiful blessing Izabella 💝 Some things I’ve realized with having my 4th baby in my 40s … I know how fast it goes by. I don’t sweat the small stuff, and I do my best to be present with all my children and live in the moment,” Sheree captioned a series of images on Instagram at the time. “I know I’m far from perfect but my kids know they’re loved and ultimately that’s really all that matters. 💕”

Less than a week before she gave birth to Addy, she reflected on becoming a mother of five.

“In these final weeks or days before I’m about to have my 5th child, I still wake up feeling like I’m living a dream. Someone recently asked me if I were to tell my 20 year old self that I would have 5 kids with 2 of them being in my mid 40s, what would I have said? I told them, I would have laughed and said ‘you’re crazy’ 😜,” she wrote on February 10. “I grew up with 2 younger brothers that I was very close with. I felt more like their mom than their sister but it was great. (Most of the time lol) My parents also took in foster babies for a few years so between that and babysitting on the side, I was always around kids. The last thing on my mind was having 5 of my own. 🙃.”

She concluded: “But here I am and as surreal as it all still feels, it’s pretty amazing. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the blessings and for all the experiences both good and bad that got me here. God is good and full of surprises. 🩷”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2023 that Steve and Sheree finalized their divorce. The Days of Our Lives alum was ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 per month in child support for Jack and Brooklyn (Makena is over the age of 18) until April. The payments are subsequently lowered to $10,000 per month until Brooklyn is 18. While they waived their rights to spousal support, Steve paid Sheree a lump sum of $50,000.

Steve, a longtime soap star, is set to return to General Hospital next month. He was previously fired in 2021 following a dispute over COVID-19 vaccine guidelines.