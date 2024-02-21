General Hospital alum Steve Burton and Sheree Burton’s marriage might have ended with soap opera-worthy dramatics, but they put their kids first.

Steve and Sheree were married for 23 years, going on to welcome daughters Makena and Brooklyn and son Jack. Steve announced the pair’s breakup in May 2022, two months before filing for divorce.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” the soap star wrote via Instagram Story. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still coparenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Steve and Sheree settled their divorce in December 2023, less than one year after she welcomed daughter Izabella that February. Sheree’s youngest daughter, Addy Jay, completed her family in February 2024. She has not confirmed paternity of her youngest children.

“If you would have told me I was going to have 5 kids with 2 of them being born in my 40s I would have laughed and said you were crazy … I couldn’t be happier or more grateful for my life and the people in it,” Sheree wrote via Instagram in October 2023.

Keep scrolling to revisit Steve and Sheree’s family moments before and after their breakup: