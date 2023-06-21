TV broadcaster Geraldo Rivera is leaving Fox News’ The Five roundtable after more than one year as a cohost.

“Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive,” Rivera, 79, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, June 21. “My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th.”

He added: “It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

The Five, which airs weekdays at 5 p.m., is an hourlong panel show on Fox News in which the hosts discuss current events, political issues and pop culture. Rivera — who was made an official cohost in January 2022 after previously appearing as a rotating panelist — starred on the program alongside Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford Jr. and Jessica Tarlov.

Neither the Geraldo alum nor the broadcast station have further addressed Rivera’s exit.

Rivera has been a staple at Fox since 2001 when he was hired as a war correspondent. In addition to The Five, the Brooklyn native hosts the network’s Cops: All Access and is their Correspondent at Large.

“I’ve been fascinated with the anatomy of criminal acts my entire career,” Rivera exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2018 of his professional experiences. “I remember going back to Robert Stack and Unsolved Mysteries when he walked with his trench coat and fog, and now you have so many of the programs. … It’s become a whole sub-genre.”

The TV journalist went on to combine his interests in criminal cases and his news background to host Geraldo Rivera’s Murder in the Family docuseries for Reelz, conducting investigations into celebrity families. “We are telling people exactly how this came to be,” Rivera told Us at the time. “How did this abhorrent conduct come to effect in such a dark, negative way in the life of someone who is otherwise living so glamorous?”

Rivera’s The Five exit comes nearly two months after Tucker Carlson similarly parted ways with the broadcast network.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” a statement read in April, noting Carlson’s Tucker Carlson Tonight will be renamed Fox News Tonight with a rotating lineup of journalists headlining the program.

Carlson, 54, broke his silence on his departure in a Twitter video later that month.“One of the first things you realize when you step outside from the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country,” he said. “The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They’re completely irrelevant.”