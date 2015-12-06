Like mother, like daughter! Gigi Hadid posted a selfie with Kendall Jenner on Saturday, Dec. 5, and joked that the two looked like their mothers, Yolanda Foster and Kris Jenner.

“Yo & Kris?” the supermodel, 20, captioned the Instagram snap of the besties all dressed up, smizing into the camera.

The two best friends ruled the runway together last month at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in NYC on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Last week, Foster, 51, opened up about her daughter dating former One Direction heartthrob, Zayn Malik.

“Gigi’s 20 years old, shopping around, loving life,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Dec. 3.

As Us Weekly previously confirmed, Hadid and Malik are officially dating. The two were spotted getting cozy in West Hollywood on Sunday, Nov. 22, after Hadid — who split from Joe Jonas earlier last month — attended the 2015 American Music Awards in L.A.

“They seem equally super into each other, texting each other all the time,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. Malik also was spotted cheering on his new girlfriend at the star-studded Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

