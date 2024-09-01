Picking the best of Rory Gilmore’s boyfriends can incite a debate among passionate Gilmore Girls fans, but star Kelly Bishop has a clear, Emily-approved frontrunner in her mind.

“I have to admit, I’m Team Logan, although I really love the other two,” Bishop, 80, shared in a Saturday, August 31 TikTok video posted by Gallery Books. “But there is something about Logan.” (Gallery Books is publishing Bishop’s upcoming memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl.)

Gilmore Girls originally ran on The WB (later The CW for the final seasons) between 2000 and 2007, following fast-talking single mom Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the quirky small town of Stars Hallow, Connecticut. Bishop, well known for her roles in A Chorus Line and Dirty Dancing, played Lorelei’s mother, Emily Gilmore.

Throughout the seven seasons and 2016’s Year in the Life revival, Rory flitted between relationships with Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), respectively. Fans often questioned which man was The One for Rory, but many of the cast members remained diplomatic in their rankings and have long been unable to choose a favorite.

For Bishop, however, she is particularly drawn to Czuchry’s acting skills.

“There’s something about his acting that I particularly liked in working with him,” Bishop, who filmed more scenes with Czuchry than Padalecki and Ventimiglia, said on Saturday. “He had a very manly quality, [whereas] the other guys were like boys. Great boys, but Logan was like an old movie star, like a man.”

Logan, however, has gotten a bad rap through the years with fans lamenting his high society demeanor, family’s ambivalence toward Rory and adultery in A Year in the Life.

During an April appearance on The Talk, Czuchry, 47, reacted to the fan theories about his character’s alleged inconsistencies.

“We shouldn’t be searching for perfection in anything, whether it be in relationships or whatever it may be,” Czuchry said on the talk show. “You know, that show has spanned generations because of the timeless nature of it and Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, who created that show, are amazing artists.”

He added, “But specific to that take, I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses and Jess has his strengths and weaknesses and Dean has [his] strengths and weaknesses that we all do. I think the fun of the show is that you got these characters who are flawed and they have these great pieces.”

While on the Talk, Czuchry declined to say if Logan was the best boyfriend.

“Everybody debates who’s best for Rory because they feel different about their strengths and weaknesses that might match up,” he said. “I think as long as we’re not shooting for perfection, then I’m OK.”