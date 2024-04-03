Logan Huntzberger has long been a polarizing Gilmore Girls figure to devoted fans — and Matt Czuchry, the actor who played him, is finally weighing in.

During a Tuesday, April 2, appearance on The Talk, Czuchry, 46, was asked to comment on a TikToker’s claims that Logan was inconsistent throughout his relationship with Rory Gilmore and that impacted many women’s real-life low relationship standards.

“We shouldn’t be searching for perfection in anything, whether it be in relationships or whatever it may be,” Czuchry said in a rebuttal. “You know, that show has spanned generations because of the timeless nature of it and Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, who created that show, are amazing artists.”

Czuchry continued, “But specific to that take, I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses and Jess has his strengths and weaknesses and Dean has [his] strengths and weaknesses that we all do. I think the fun of the show is that you got these characters who are flawed and they have these great pieces.”

Gilmore Girls aired between 2000 and 2007 on The WB (later The CW), chronicling mother-daughter duo Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) starting when Rory was 16 years old. As Rory grew up, she dabbled in separate relationships with the likes of Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and Logan (Czuchry).

Devoted Gilmore Girls fans have since questioned whether Dean, Jess or Logan was Rory’s best boyfriend, often pointing out each guy’s downfalls. The three actors, meanwhile, have declined to pick sides through the years.

“Everybody debates who’s best for Rory because they feel different about their strengths and weaknesses that might match up,” Czuchry stressed on Tuesday. “I think as long as we’re not shooting for perfection, then I’m OK with the take.”

Czuchry, Ventimiglia, 46, and Padalecki, 41, all reprised their roles in Gilmore Girls’ 2016 Netflix revival, titled A Year in the Life, to different degrees. For Czuchry’s Logan, he was involved in an extramarital affair with Rory. The four-part series concluded with the reveal that Rory was pregnant, though it has never been confirmed if it was Logan’s child.

“Amy and Dan, they told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.’ And I never have because one, that’s for them to say,” Czuchry exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Ultimately this is Amy and Dan’s show and it’s Lauren’s show and it’s Alexis’ show. It’s not mine. And so, for me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be.”

He continued: “Also if we do come back [for season 2 of Year in the Life], they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set.”