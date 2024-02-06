There was plenty of drama between Joey Graziadei’s contestants on this week’s episode of The Bachelor, but Us Weekly is more concerned about the alleged offscreen drama between the ASKN guest stars.

The Golden Bachelor alums April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower helped Joey, 28, host a group date on the Monday, February 4, installment of the ABC series, which filmed in fall 2023. More recently, however, April was noticeably absent from an ASKN trip to St. Martin.

“For all of the folks from Texas and PA that are daunting me about why I am not going to St. Martin. Although it is none of your business and there are only three people who knew I cancelled but karma never sleeps,” April began a lengthy Instagram caption in January.

She went on to list several “reasons” why she wasn’t on the vacation.

“1. I have a job and I can’t keep taking off. 2. My roof had a major leak and I had to pay $4,500.00 so I can’t afford to go. 3. My dogs are freaking out. 4. My son’s birthday is this week and he doesn’t need to see me on a beach at this time in our relationship. 5. I have to go to NY to see my granddaughter and celebrate her 3rd birthday in three weeks so I will be off then. 6. I’m an adult and I have to make decisions that are best for my first love…not partying but my kids and keeping my house,” she wrote.

April then appeared to throw shade at her former costars.

“Only three people knew I cancelled and I offered to pay for any fees I might have cost them. So whoever sent you, please respect me and don’t follow me for their dark dealings,” she said, seemingly hinting that fans of the other women are sending her hate. “This is adult bullying and it is a low, dense energy. This is a poor example of what adult females should act like. I seriously feel like I’m on the Golden Bachelor part two and I’m the new Teresa [SIC] being targeted. Shame on you.”

It’s possible that April is singling out Kathy, who had issues with Theresa Nist on their season of the show. April went on to reply with a heart emoji to a commentator who called Kathy “a bully, envious, no filter classless tyrant.” She also claimed all three women blocked her on Instagram, writing in the comments, “I’ve been very sad when they blocked me, so my social media helper did it back. All middle school and beneath what I want to represent to young women. It never had to go this way.”

Susan, Kathy and Nancy have yet to share their side of the alleged ASKN falling out. For a complete recap of week 3 of Joey’s season, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.