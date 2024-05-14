ABC’s 2024-2025 fall primetime schedule features super-sized Golden Bachelorette episodes set for Wednesdays — but Bachelor in Paradise is noticeably absent.

The reality dating series typically premieres in August or September. Season 9 of BiP debuted in September 2023 and wrapped up that December. It’s unclear when the show will return.

Although three couples left the beach in love during the season 9 finale of BiP — Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock, and Kylee Russell and Aven Jones — all three pairs announced their splits within one week of the finale.

However, the Bachelor spinoff has produced lasting romances in the past. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, who tied the knot in 2016, and Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, who wed in 2021, are among the show’s success stories.

Former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison, who hasn’t been associated with the franchise since 2021, claimed during a February episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” that there was trouble ahead for BiP.

“I was a little bummed to hear that Paradise has allegedly been postponed, I think is the official way they’re saying it is,” he claimed. “They’re postponing it for a year or canceling it.”

While BiP‘s future is unconfirmed, ABC announced that the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette will air on Wednesday nights, beginning September 1. Episodes will be 90 minutes long — 30 minutes longer than The Golden Bachelor.

ABC announced the Golden Bachelorette spinoff in February, one month after Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot in a televised Golden Wedding special. The pair went on to announce their divorce during an April appearance on Good Morning America.

The identity of the first-ever Golden Bachelorette has not yet been revealed. Casting director Jacqui Pitman teased that the lead has already been chosen during a March chat with ABC News affiliate, WPVI-TV.

“I can tell you nothing! But she’s amazing,” Pitman said, adding that the team was still “looking for single senior men” for the show.

Some fans have speculated that a Golden Bachelor alum, such as Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin or Susan Noles, could be tapped to lead the spinoff.

In addition to The Golden Bachelorette, ABC is adding three more new shows to its fall lineup: High Potential, a crime procedural starring Kaitlin Olson, Scamanda, a true crime docuseries based on the podcast of the same name, and Doctor Odyssey, a medical drama starring Joshua Jackson.