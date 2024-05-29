Former Golden Bachelor stars Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts are on Gerry Turner’s side — especially when it comes to his divorce from Theresa Nist.

“I’ve gotta support this man a little bit,” Susan, 67, during a Tuesday, May 28, appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” alongside Kathy, 71. “I feel like he got the wrong end of it.”

Susan went on to say that Theresa, 70, “decided not to move and not to quit her job,” which “frustrated” Gerry, 72. “Who can blame him? I mean, I would’ve never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere.”

Initially, Kathy joked that Gerry made a “huge mistake” not picking herself or Susan.

“Gerry’s a nice guy. Theresa’s a lovely lady. You know, s–t happens. Sorry. It does and we like them both,” Kathy continued. “You know someone [for] a month or six weeks and these things happen.”

Gerry made his debut as the first-ever Golden Bachelor star in September 2023. He proposed to Theresa in the season finale, which aired in November of that year. Gerry and Theresa got married during a televised wedding on January 4. They announced their decision to split on Good Morning America last month, after only three months.

“I think they got caught up in the moment. We watched them fall in love,” Susan explained. “They bonded that first night, on that date. It was real.”

Kathy went on to say that Gerry and Theresa’s connection was “so obvious” within the Bachelor Mansion that they knew he would propose after night 1.

Even before their breakup, Gerry and Theresa faced their fair share of drama offscreen. The Los Angeles Times reported late last year that Gerry had dated multiple women after the 2017 death of his first wife, Toni. One of Gerry’s apparent exes accused him of fat-shaming, which he denied. (Theresa said on GMA in April that this report had nothing to do with their split.)

“Everybody’s got a past. Give me a break,” Susan said during Tuesday’s interview. Both of the women also participated in some minor Indiana slander, which is where Gerry lives.

“Let’s face it, Susan. You and I were not gonna shuck corn in Indiana. We’re not doing it,” Kathy quipped, noting that fellow Golden Bachelor contestant Nancy Hulkower claimed Gerry “doesn’t live on a lake,” rather “a pond.”

Kathy and one of “The Jess Cagle Show” host joked, “Drag that lake,” before sharing their “love” for Gerry.

“We’re here for you,” Kathy said. “We are friends till the end.”