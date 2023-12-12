Theresa Gist received Gerry Turner’s final rose on The Golden Bachelor, but that didn’t make rewatching the show any easier.

Theresa, 70, revealed during a Q&A panel on Monday, December 11, that she was “horrified” watching her love story play out on national television. She explained to the Times Center crowd in New York City that while Gerry, 72, “prepared” her for some aspects of watching the show “there’s some things he just couldn’t prepare me for.”

Theresa didn’t go into specifics, but Gerry told fans on Monday that he was also uncomfortable watching the show back, especially when it came to the elimination ceremonies.

“At the end of the day, when you know you have to send some of those women home, it was just soul-crushing,” Gerry explained. “You form good friendships, good relationships, good connections, and you work really hard to do it because you want to be open to every possibility that’s in front of you.”

While he called the rose ceremonies “without a doubt” the hardest part of filming, Gerry said being on the ABC series was “a fantastic journey.” He recalled the process having “excitement” and “energy” in between all the tears.

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to […]

“It had a lot of tears — I’ll admit to that — but it was awesome. It was wonderful,” Gerry told the crowd, joking he learned during shooting that he cries “too much.”

Theresa revealed she realized how “open-minded” she is as a person through the emotional journey. “I learned how I could really take a step back and allow him to explore it with every other woman and to really cheer them on and say, ‘Great. I want you to go on a date,’” she said. “I really wanted Gerry to find the right person, and I only wanted it to be me if it was right for it to be me.”

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Engagement of 2023: Nick Viall, Hannah Ann, More Red rose bouquets for all! Bachelor Nation couples’ road to their happily ever after doesn’t always look the same, but these couples found The One in 2023. The season 21 Bachelor Nick Viall may not have found his forever love on the ABC series in 2017, but he did get another try at his happy […]

Luckily for Theresa, Gerry did choose her as his final suitor during the season 1 finale, which aired last month. The twosome got engaged after Gerry broke up with his runner-up, Leslie Fhima.

Gerry and Theresa proceeded to share their wedding plans with viewers on the After the Final Rose special, revealing they will tie the knot in the Golden Wedding TV special. Their special day will air on ABC Thursday, January 4.

“We’re old! Think about it this way: You can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3 percent of your remaining life,” Gerry said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in November when asked why he was rushing down the aisle. “When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left.”

Ahead of their nuptials, the couple have been spending time with their loved ones. “Going to be a very Gerry Christmas with Theresa and our blended family,” Gerry wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 9.

Related: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s ‘Golden Wedding’: Everything to Know Disney/John Fleenor Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner found love with Theresa Nist, and they’re gearing up to tie the knot — live on ABC. Gerry explained to viewers that he and Theresa planned to get married “right away” after their proposal was announced during The Golden Bachelor live finale in November 2023. The show’s host, Jesse […]

The retired restaurateur shared a snap of his fiancée with her daughter, Jen Woolston, her daughter-in-law, Amanda Nist, and Gerry’s two daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Turner. The women posed on a staircase with the girls all wearing a red sweatshirt that read “A Very Gerry Christmas,” while Theresa donned a pink version.

Gerry shared his daughters with late wife Toni, whom he was married to for 47 years before her 2017 death. Theresa and her late husband, William Nist, welcomed their daughter and son Tommy Nist before William’s death in 2014.