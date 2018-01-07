Pregnant Hilarie Burton, who’s expecting her second child with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, shared a photo wearing black at home in solidarity while she watches the 2018 Golden Globes.

Starting her post with the hashtag #WhyIWearBlack, the One Tree Hill alum, 35, wrote on Sunday, January 7, “because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black. For all the mothers and daughters and sisters – blood related or otherwise. I have been changed for the better because of this sisterhood. #grateful.”

As previously reported, actresses are wearing black to the award show on Sunday to show their support for women who have been sexually abused and harassed in the workplace and have founded the Time’s Up movement to fund legal aid for victims.

#WhyIWearBlack Because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black. For all the mothers and daughters and sisters – blood related or otherwise. I have been changed for the better because of this sisterhood. #grateful pic.twitter.com/fxijHNdUNW — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) January 7, 2018

The move comes after the New York Times published a blistering expose on Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in early October, detailing three decades of sexual harassment.

That headline-making report was followed by several people coming forward with their own accusations of sexual assault and harassment against actors including Ed Westwick, Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven as well as directors including James Toback.

Burton and her former One Tree Hill costars and crew members went public in November with allegations of sexual harassment against the series’ creator Mark Schwahn.

“Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be,” Burton, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, Danneel Harris, Daphne Zuniga and more wrote in an open letter published by Variety.

“The lack of action that has been routine, the turning of the other cheek, is intolerable,” they continued. “We collectively want to echo the calls of women everywhere that vehemently demand change, in all industries.”

Schwahn, who went on to be the executive producer of The Royals, was later fired by E!.

Burton also opened up in October about being groped by Ben Affleck when she worked on MTV’s TRL in 2003. The incident was raised by a fan on Twitter after Affleck, 45, spoke out about the allegations against Weinstein, and the Batman actor subsequently apologized to Burton, tweeting, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!