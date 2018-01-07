Many celebrities are looking forward to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards — not just to present or accept awards, but to take a stand against sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry.

What started as a small group of actresses planning to protest at the awards ceremony has grown into a movement called Time’s Up, an initiative backed by stars including Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman that vows to fight against “sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace,” according to the Time’s Up website. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that women presenters and nominees would be dressed in all-black ensembles, as well as wearing a Time’s Up pin, at the event in solidarity with victims.

Allison Janney, who attended the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, January 6, told Us, “I love that everyone is standing together and saying these issues that have been behind closed doors — or not even behind closed doors, just not dealt with — are being talked about and dealt with, and … that movement is taking action to deal with them. I think [it] is a really powerful, positive moment that’s happening right now in Hollywood. And tomorrow on the carpet through fashioning, even though it’s not about what we’re wearing, but it’s just showing that we all know what’s going on, and we’re addressing it and doing what we can to change.”

The I, Tonya star, 58, also hinted she’ll be wearing a black dress — with a purpose: “My statement is going to be about that there is hope. We’re all in black dresses, but there is hope, and this is the first, a really great step we’re all taking to deal with the issues of harassment and abuse and inequality. Mine is going to be to be a little hopeful. That’s what I’m going to say. We’ll leave it at that!”

Diane Kruger said at the same event that she will “of course” be wearing black at the Golden Globes, telling Us,”It’s a symbol, I think it’s good to be part of it. I think it’s a powerful statement, and I think all through awards season, you’re going to see statements. I just feel like it’s important that we girls stick together.”

Garcelle Beauvais made an appearance at the Sean Penn J/P HRO Gala: A Gala Dinner to Benefit J/P Haitian Relief Organization in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she told Us, ”It’s a movement and I think if a lot of women do it, that’s cool, I know I’m gonna wear black. But if somebody doesn’t do it, I don’t think we should shame them. This whole thing is about uplifting, right? So let’s not bring somebody down.”

Nashville star Connie Britton, who also attended the gala, told Us she will definitely be wearing black, adding, ”I like to think of it as celebratory black.” She also explained that she is “a strong advocate for people doing what feels really right and comfortable for them” and that “if it comes down to what color earring you’re wearing or what color accessories you choose, even what color dress you wanna wear, I really hope that that ultimately becomes about individual empowerment and respect for one another.”

How to Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi echoed Beauvais’ and Britton’s sentiments. She told Us at The Art of Elysium Heaven event in Santa Monica, California, that while she also plans to wear black, “It’s not about shaming people for not wearing black, it’s about the solidarity of actors, and if someone’s not wearing black it doesn’t mean they aren’t a part of everything.”

A number of activists will also be accompanying some of the actresses to the awards show. Emma Stone will be joined by tennis pro Billie Jean King, who she portrays in Battle of the Sexes. Susan Sarandon will bring Rosa Clemente, an organizer and political commentator who campaigns for media justice, political prisoners and voter engagement among young people of color. Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, will attend with Meryl Streep, and Tarana Burke, founder of the #metoo movement will be Michelle Williams‘ guest. Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Shailene Woodley and Amy Poehler will also be bringing activists as their special guests.

While some celebrities taking part in the protest will be physically attending the Golden Globes, others are doing their part in their own ways. Jennifer Lopez shared a video on her Instagram on Sunday, January 7, where she spoke in Puerto Rico alongside beau Alex Rodriguez about the movement, saying, “Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles and a lot of the women with hashtag Time’s Up are standing up for equality, to be treated equally and for sexual harassment, and I stand here today in black, doing the same.”

Evan Rachel Wood took things a step further by tweeting encouragement to celebrities to publicly identify predators while at the Golden Globes by making a circle around them.

