Looking finger-lickin’ good! Pierce Brosnan arrived at the 77th annual Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 5, bearing a striking resemblance to KFC’s Colonel Sanders.

The Son star, 66, looked dapper in a gray Giorgio Armani tuxedo and sported a mustache, goatee and haircut that left social media feeling hungry.

“Pierce Brosnan has shown up to the Golden Globes ready to disclose the 11 secret herbs and spices,” one user tweeted. Another person commented, “My boyfriend wanted me to tweet that Pierce Brosnan looks like Colonel Sanders, ” while another user posted, “Rockin’ that Colonel Sanders look.”

His appearance was a hit for some people with one person writing, “So Pierce Brosnan looks like Colonel Sanders … but I’m digging it.” One user added that they had found the perfect actor to portray Sanders, who died in 1980 at the age of 90. “And there’s your next Colonel Sanders!” the person tweeted.

The awards show was a family affair for Brosnan who arrived to support his sons Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18, who are serving as the Golden Globes Ambassadors for the night.

“So proud of our sons Dylan and Paris to the ambassadors for the Golden Globes 2020,” the Die Another Day star praised his children via Instagram in November.

Other notable ambassadors have included Idris Elba‘s daughter, Isan, in 2019, Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter, Simone, in 2018, and Sylvester Stallone‘s daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet in 2017.

Brosnan shares his sons with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, who was also in attendance at the Globes. The couple, who met in 1994, tied the knot in Ireland in 2001.

“I love her vitality, her passion,” he told the Independent in 2014. “She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak.”