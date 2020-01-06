Back to reality. Ricky Gervais is ready to return to his “real job” after causing a stir as he hosted the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

The comedian, 58, took to Twitter with pride the morning after delivering a controversial opening monologue in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank f–k it’s over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War 🙏,” Gervais wrote on Monday, January 6.

Gervais didn’t hold back during his fifth round of hosting the Golden Globes, targeting everyone from Felicity Huffman to Dame Judi Dench. Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Tom Hanks looked visibly shocked from the audience as the After Life star continued his ruthless opening, instantly becoming a viral meme.

“You say you’re woke but the companies you work for— Apple, Amazon, Disney — if ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world,” Gervais said at the top of the show. “Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f–k off.”

Despite the crowd’s uneasy reaction to the joke, Gervais garnered support for his brutally honest humor from fellow comedian Whitney Cummings. The Whitney alum, 37, tweeted her praise of the host alongside a clip from the night’s monologue.

“For every second you spend complaining about Ricky Gervais jokes you should have to donate 100 dollars to Australia,” she tweeted. “I am not watching the Golden Globes live but based on how pissed off everyone is my guess is that Ricky Gervais wrote and performed actual jokes.”

The Female Brain director continued, “For anyone who wants to call @rickygervais mean: he’s done more for animal welfare than most celebrities combined 😉.”