Gracie Abrams has canceled her upcoming show in New York City under orders from her doctor.

“Hi sweet friends, I’ve just been informed by my doctor that I can’t perform tonight due to vocal injury,” Abrams, 24, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, October 6, the same night she was meant to perform a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall for her The Secret of Us Tour.

“I’m devastated and crushed to disappoint you,” her statement continued. “I know that so many of you have been lined up outside Radio City Music Hall since early morning, that others of you took time off from work and school, that many more of you have traveled far distances and that all of us were excited to be together.”

Abrams had performed at the venue one night prior on Saturday, October 5. Her next concert is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, in Philadelphia and she has not canceled any further dates. She also did not provide further details about the extent of her injury.

“We’ll announce a rescheduled date as soon as possible and all tickets will be valid for the new date,” Abrams’ statement concluded. “I would do anything to be there tonight — please know that. With deep love and endless regret, Gracie.”

Abrams spoke about the strain touring can have on her voice in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, explaining that days when she doesn’t speak at all can help her relax while she’s on tour.

“Sometimes I won’t speak, like if I can get away with like not speaking for a day,” she told the outlet in the September interview. “It’s funny because when you’re touring, vocal rest days are really important, otherwise you’ll strain and get exhausted and blow it.”

She continued, “But having those days built into my schedule has been enlightening because I actually find that going quiet helps me just completely rest my brain as well.” Abrams added, joking, “So sometimes I just won’t make noise at all for days.”

Abrams — who was linked to Gladiator II star Paul Mescal this summer — shared in an August interview with The Sunday Times that she never intended to perform on stage when she began her music career. However, the release of her latest album The Secret of Us in June brought her career to new heights.

“I never wanted to be a performer. I just wanted to write,” Gracie explained. “I feel like going places feels less discreet sometimes. I’m just adjusting in that capacity slightly.”