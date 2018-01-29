Grammys 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV

Music fans who tuned into the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28, saw everything from Kesha’s emotional performance to Bruno Mars winning in all six categories in which he was nominated. However, not every moment at New York City’s Madison Square Garden made it into the telecast. Luckily, Us Weekly was there to catch everything you didn’t see on TV!

7:15 p.m. ET: Janelle Monáe gives Kelly Clarkson a hug.

7:15: Cardi B takes a few minutes to fit her white Ashi Studio dress into her seat.

7:17: Khalid plays with Cardi’s dress while saying hello.

7:20: Pink introduces her daughter, Willow, to SZA.

7:24: John Legend helps pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen into her seat before the show starts.

7:26: Sarah Silverman shows her underwear to a male friend.

7:27: Pink introduces Willow to Broadway star Ben Platt.

7:36: Cardi holds up her hands during Kendrick Lamar’s performance.

7:42: Miley Cyrus screams in the audience during Lady Gaga’s performance.

7:43: Gaga exits the stage and carries the train of her dress without assistance from her team.

7:55: Teigen claps while Sam Smith performs “Pray.”

8:05: Clarkson says hi to Pink while returning to her seat.

8:07: Rihanna poses for photographers in front of the stage during a commercial break.

8:09: Teigen hugs Rihanna as she walks through the crowd.

8:14: Clarkson stands up for Ed Sheeran when he wins in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, in which she was also nominated. (Sheeran did not attend the ceremony.)

8:24: Childish Gambino dances side to side during Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” performance as he waits to take the stage himself.

8:29: Teigen takes a selfie from the front row.

8:38: Hailee Steinfeld dances to Lamar’s song as he gets on stage to accept Best Rap Album for DAMN.

8:45: Ashanti tries to squeeze her dress into her row, making everyone get out so she can get to her seat.

8:54: Common dances during Cardi and Mars’ “Finesse” performance.

8:55: Legend and Teigen dance to “Finesse” and then give Cardi and Mars a standing ovation.

8:59: Cyrus waves at one of the “consolation puppies” that host James Corden handed out to nominees who didn’t win in the Best Comedy Album category.

9:06: Clarkson chats with Platt.

9:09: Childish Gambino poses for a picture with Jay-Z.

9:14: Rihanna twerks off camera for the front row during her “Wild Thoughts” performance with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

9:16: DJ Khaled continues screaming into his microphone even after his performance ends. He then shares a long embrace with Rihanna and Tiller as the show cuts to a commercial break.

9:19: Beyoncé kisses her daughter Blue Ivy Carter on the head.

9:29: Nick Jonas asks a friend to take a picture of him in the aisle.

9:33: Mars stops to talk to Beyoncé and Jay-Z during another commercial break.

9:34: Cardi B’s security guard stuffs her dress back into her seat after she returns from backstage.

9:40: Kesha receives a standing ovation from the crowd on the floor after her “Praying” performance.

9:48: Teigen bends down to kiss Blue then hugs Beyoncé and Jay-Z before heading backstage with Legend.

9:56: Cardi B jumps up and claps when Mars wins Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like.” Jay-Z also stands up and applauds.

10:04: Jay-Z dances with Blue during Elton John and Cyrus’ “Tiny Dancer” performance. Cardi B and Offset sway back and forth during the same song.

10:08: Jonas greets Diddy with a dap then hugs Cassie.

10:15: A stage manager taps Platt’s leg, signaling him to get off the stage as he takes in the audience’s applause after his performance of “Somewhere” from West Side Story.

10:23: Lil Uzi Vert walks by Steinfeld as she tries to say hi.

10:34: Blue dances to Mars’ “24K Magic” while the Record of the Year nominees are announced.

10:56: A clip from Beyoncé and the late Prince’s 2004 Grammys performance plays on the screen during the final commercial break. Blue points at her mom when it comes on as Beyoncé dances to the music.

11:01: Beyoncé and Jay-Z stand up for Mars when he wins Album of the Year for 24K Magic.

