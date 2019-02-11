An unlikely pair. Grammy-nominated Mac Miller’s mom, Karen Meyers, linked up with Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Cazzie David ahead of the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10.

The Eighty-Sixed creator, 24, posted a picture of the late rapper’s mother posing alongside Miller’s manager’s wife, Kelly Clancy, on her Instagram Story prior to the start of the awards show. David tagged the women, who both looked stunning in black outfits, and added several red heart and heart eyes emojis.

“Cazzie and Mac’s mom have become extremely close and talk almost every day,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Mac’s mom loves her.”

The insider adds that while David and Miller never met in person, they “started speaking … and leaned on each other” after Ariana Grande started dating Davidson, 25, in May 2018, just weeks after the “Imagine” singer and the “Self Care” wordsmith split. Us Weekly broke the news that same month that Larry David’s daughter and the Saturday Night Live star also ended their two-year relationship.

Miller’s Swimming was posthumously nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys. The album was released in August 2018, a month before Miller died of an accidental drug overdose at age 26. Meanwhile, Grande, 25, took home her first Grammy award before the show even began: Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

“I know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f—k,” Grande wrote on Instagram after the win. “This is wild and beautiful. thank you so much. i love u @pharrell @scooterbraun @allisonjamiekaye every human being at @republicrecords @awsuki @ilya_music Max Martin @tbhits @victoriamonet @socialhouse @recordingacademy & the voters.”

