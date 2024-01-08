Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are ready to tackle awards season as a married couple, starting with the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The couple stepped out in coordinating black outfits on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7, holding hands as they posed for the cameras. Gerwig, 40, wore a custom Fendi Couture dress which she accessorized with black elbow-length gloves, Jimmy Choo shoes and Pomellato jewelry.

Gerwig and Baumbach, 54, are nominated together for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for Barbie, while Gerwig also received a nod for Best Director – Motion Picture. The blockbuster, which starred Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, surpassed $1 billion at the box office after its July 2023 release.

Gerwig and Baumbach capped off their big year by exchanging vows at New York City Hall in December 2023 after 12 years together. The pair were later spotted celebrating their marriage at Billy Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden.

They met in 2010 when Gerwig appeared in Baumbach’s film Greenberg, though he was still married to Jennifer Jason Leigh at the time. Baumbach and Leigh — who are parents of son Rohmer — split in 2010 after five years together, and he sparked a romance with Gerwig. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2019 that Gerwig and Baumbach welcomed son Harold, while she announced in July 2023 that they had a second child earlier in the year.

Over the past decade, Baumbach and Gerwig have maintained a professional partnership amid their personal relationship. They previously cowrote 2012’s Frances Ha and 2015’s Mistress America before teaming up on Barbie, but their collaboration on 2023’s most successful movie almost didn’t happen.

“I thought it was a terrible idea, and Greta signed me up for it,” Baumbach told reporters in October 2023 of his initial reaction to landing Barbie.

Baumbach confessed that he tried to blow off the gig on multiple occasions. “I was just like, ‘I don’t see how this is going to be good at all,’” he explained. “I kind of blocked it for a while and every time she’d bring it up, I’d be like, ‘You’ve gotta get us out of this.’ And then the pandemic happened.”

Gerwig recalled Baumbach’s specific complaints about the concept. “‘There’s no character and there’s no story, so why do you want to do this? There’s no entry point,’” she recounted him saying. “And he’d do, like, side calls to try to get us out of it.”

Once Baumbach read some of Gerwig’s ideas during the COVID-19 pandemic, though, he realized the brilliance of the bigger picture. “Then it was the most fun I think either of us have ever had, right? And then at a certain point, I was like, ‘I think this is the best thing we’ve ever written,’” he noted. “I know enough always just to follow what Greta says, so even in my bellyaching and revolting, I kind of knew, ‘Well, if she really believes it, then there’s something there.’”