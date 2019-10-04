



One big happy family? Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) decided to keep their baby during the Thursday, Oct. 3, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Their decision came right after she told him she didn’t want to “fast track” their relationship.

After a while, she finally blurted it out to him, and he started worrying about every possible scenario. However, that all went away when she told him about the baby she previously lost during a difficult pregnancy.

“Hearing what you have survived, what I know I don’t want is for anything to hurt you. That feels real to me … and everything that scares me suddenly feels irrelevant,” Link said. “If you want to have this kid, I’ll suck up my fears and I’ll be a dad. … And if you don’t want it, I’ll drive you to the appointment. I will be there for you in every way I possibly can.”

After hearing Link’s feelings, Amelia decided that even though she didn’t think she wanted a child, that they could make it work. They decided to keep the baby in the end, so it’s pretty clear their relationship is about to totally change.

Meanwhile, Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) hearing about her medical license got scheduled three weeks out, so she’s been doing mandated community service to fill the time. Naturally, she started helping random people on her community service site with their various medical issues. She ended up helping her supervisor discover her cancer, who told Meredith that the disease for her means “bankruptcy or death” because of her medical insurance.

“They keep falling through the same cracks,” she said later to DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) about patients with insurance. She decided to begin working on an article about the problems she was seeing with patients being unable to afford treatment.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

