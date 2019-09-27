



Back to work! Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) turned herself in to the police during the Thursday, September 26, premiere of Grey’s Anatomy. In case you forgot, season 15 ended with Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) firing Grey, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) for their involvement in insurance fraud. Plus Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) went to jail. However, Grey wasn’t going to let that stick and did her best to save Deluca, her job and her freedom. Catch up on what you might have missed during the premiere below.

While Grey ended up turning herself in, she only narrowly scooted past jail time. She was forced to take on a ton of community service but revealed to the judge during her hearing that she wasn’t very remorseful for her actions.

However, even though she avoided heading behind bars, she still had to deal with possibly losing her medical license; the board was actually reviewing her status as a doctor and she’d need to go to court.

While season 15 ended on a major cliffhanger for Avery (Jesse Williams) and Pierce (Kelly McCreary), we quickly found out he left her in the woods to save someone’s life. Even though he was a hero, Pierce couldn’t forgive him for leaving her in the woods and they ended up breaking up as a result.

Meanwhile, Amelia Shepherd’s (Caterina Scorsone) life has pretty much been in shambles. She is kind of seeing Link (Chris Carmack) but leading him on because she’s trying to avoid “going all in too fast.” Also, she’s trying to maintain a civil relationship with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) for the sake of their children.

However, one thing she didn’t expect was a pregnancy. When she went to see Carina (Stefania Spampinato), to weirdly ask if she’d have a threesome with her and Link, Carina pointed out that the doctor was expecting. She couldn’t really say anything except, “Oh, my God,” which is pretty fair.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

