



In a panic. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) is on the hunt for Jackson (Jesse Williams) when Grey’s Anatomy returns with its season 16 premiere on Thursday, September 26.

Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode shows Maggie frantically calling out for Jackson after he disappeared into the fog at the end of season 15. She hobbles and uses the flashlight on her phone as she navigates down the road.

An ambulance then pulls up with sirens blaring, ready to assist in her search. “It’s Jackson. He’s down there,” she says pointing into the distance. “I don’t know what happened.” The medic orders her to stay where she is and calls back to her partner.

Jackson is not the only fan favorite in trouble during the premiere. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Alex (Justin Chambers) must also face the consequences of being fired by Bailey (Chandra Wilson) for insurance fraud.

Kim Raver, who plays Teddy, opened up exclusively to Us in August about the premiere. “[Showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] is just a genius [with this] first episode that’s funny and heartbreaking and raw,” she teased at the time. “Then, I will say, all of the other stuff going on, it’s really quintessential Grey’s. Like, your page turner, and you’re like, ‘Ooh, aww.’ I love hearing, like, laughs and things coming from other cast members. And like, we’re all trying to figure it out. After 16 seasons, it’s kind of amazing.”

As for whether the cast is allowed to bring their own ideas to Vernoff, the actress, 50, revealed that the executive producer is always willing to hear them out. “I think that she also understands the collaboration of it. But at the end of the day, [she has] the most impressive instincts,” she explained. “I’ll say to her, ‘Look, I had this idea. But I totally trust you.’ It’s not like she would ever, like, go with a bad idea. But, like, I feel like that’s why she’s a great showrunner. She leaves the door open to hear our input.”

Whatever the show is doing behind the scenes is obviously working. “I just feel so incredibly grateful,” Raver said. “A show that’s gone 16 seasons is lightning in a bottle.”

Grey’s Anatomy premieres on ABC Thursday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

